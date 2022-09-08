Pitt Meadows teen helps Women’s National Youth Team beat Chile in tournament

Jaime Perrault competed with the team in Mexico as part of the U-17 Women’s Revelations Cup

Jaime Perrault (left) helped Canada Soccer’s Women’s National Youth Team finish fourth at the U-17 Women’s Revelations Cup. (Ed Perrault Twitter/Special to The News)

Jaime Perrault, along with her 19 teammates, recently competed as part of Canada Soccer’s team in the U-17 Women’s Revelations Cup.

This Pitt Meadows resident is one of four Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite members to have joined the Women’s National team.

RELATED: New Canadian Premier League pro soccer team to play out of Langley

This competition, which took place in Leon, Mexico from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, involved the newly formed women’s team going up against teams from four other countries in a round-robin format.

The first match of the tournament for Canada took place on Aug. 31, where they faced off against Colombia, which resulted in a 1-0 loss for Perrault and her team.

They followed that loss up with a 4-1 defeat to Mexico on Sept. 3 where Canada’s team captain was ejected from the game within the first 35 minutes of play.

Their final match took place on Sept. 6, where Canada pulled out their first and only win of the tournament in a 3-2 victory over Chile.

Finishing the competition with a 1-2 record resulted in Canada coming in last place in the four-team tournament.

However, Perrault and her teammates have another shot at glory as they prepare for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022, which is scheduled to take place on Oct. 11.

RELATED: Two Maple Ridge soccer clubs join Tri-Cities Youth Soccer Association

This is an opportunity that Perrault has been working towards for quite some time, having played soccer ever since she was five-years-old and joined the West Coast Soccer team in Pitt Meadows.

Since then, she managed to work her way up to the Coastal FC team in the BC Soccer Premier League and has now been called up to the Women’s National team on multiple occassions.