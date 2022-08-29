Pitt Meadows teen joins Canada Soccer’s Women’s National Youth Team

Jaime Perrault (right) helped Canada’s Women’s U-17 team finish third at the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship. (Ed Perrault Twitter/Special to The News) Jaime Perrault (centre) helped Canada’s Women’s U-17 team finish third at the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship. (Ed Perrault Twitter/Special to The News)

On Friday (Aug. 27), Canada Soccer officially announced the team lineup for the upcoming U-17 Women’s Revelations Cup, which will take place in León, Mexico from Wednesday to Tuesday (Aug. 31-Sept. 6).

On the team are 20 women from all over the country who will come together to compete against Colombia in the first game of this round robin format tournament.

Amongst these newly appointed players is Jaime Perrault, who is one of four Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite members to join the Women’s National team.

Perrault grew up in Pitt Meadows, joining West Coast Soccer in Pitt Meadows at only five-years-old.

As she got older, Perrault continued her passion for soccer, eventually joining Coastal FC in the BC Soccer Premier League.

She made her debut in the Canadian youth soccer program earlier this year at the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship in the Dominican Republic, where she scored one goal and one assist in her match against Costa Rica.

Now, Perrault is training with the rest of her newly assembled team to prepare for their upcoming trip to Mexico.

The Canadian team will face Colombia on Wednesday (Aug. 31), Mexico on Saturday (Sept. 3), and Chili on Tuesday (Sept. 6).

All matches will be broadcast live on TV4, with coverage on all of Canada Soccer’s social media platforms.