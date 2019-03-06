Pitt Meadows upset in first round at provincials

The Fraser Valley champion Pitt Meadows Marauders were upset in the first round of the B.C. High School Boys 3A Basketball Tournament on Wednesday afternoon at the Langley Events Centre.

They lost 85-69 in an upset that saw the third seeded team lose to the 14th seed Argyle Pipers of Richmond.

The Marauders trailed early in a scrappy game, where the officials allowed a lot of contact. But they led 39-34 at half time, and were up by as much as 13 in the third quarter.

Post Cole Leon led the Marauders with 25 points, and Ryan Tougas scored 19 and Iman Ostovari, the most valuable player from the Fraser Valley Tournament, had 13.

There were two busloads of fans from Pitt Meadows secondary at the game, with painted faces and their traditional garbage cans to drum on.

Now the Marauders will meet the Robert Bateman Timberwolves on Thursday morning at 8:30 p.m. The Marauders have beaten the Abbotsford team twice before in earlier meetings this season.