PJHL championship named for former Maple Ridge owner

The teams in the PJHL playoffs are now playing for the Stonehouse Cup.

As the Ridge Meadows Flames and other Junior B hockey teams in the Lower Mainland enter the playoffs, their goal is to drink something celebratory out of the new Stonehouse Cup.

The Pacific Junior Hockey League announced on Saturday that they have a new trophy for their league champion, named after the late former owner of the Flames, and calling him “one of the most instrumental builders the league has ever known.”

Stonehouse passed away in July of 2021 at the age of 76.

READ ALSO: PJHL president and former Ridge Meadows team owner Ray Stonehouse passes

He owned the PJHL Ridge Meadows Flames for 25 years, before selling the team in 2005. He also served as the PJHL president and vice president, then was a league advisor after relinquishing his official titles.

Stonehouse and his wife Sue will forever be known as champions of the PJHL, said the announcement.

“With all the years that Ray and Sue were instrumental in our league, it was only fitting to have a trophy in their name,” said Doug Paterson, president of the Richmond Sockeyes and chairman of the PJHL board of governors.

“I worked very closely with Ray as the chairman of the steering committee for the five years that he was our president. Ray has a place in everyone’s heart within the PJHL.”

Stonehouse is credited with helping grow the league, and under his watch the PJHL added franchises in White Rock and Chilliwack, and developed a business model for all franchises that has stabilized the league and allowed teams to flourish in their respective communities,

The league evolved from a rough-and-tumble league to one offering a professional environment that put player development, on and off the ice, at the forefront.

Stonehouse guided his team to a Keystone Cup victory in 1998.

In 2020, he was inducted to the BC Sports Hall of Fame.

• The Ridge Meadows Flames take on the Mission Outlaws in the second game of their best-of-seven series on Friday night, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m. at Cam Neely Arena.