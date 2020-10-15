The PJHL returns to action today (Oct. 15), with the Abbotsford/Chilliwack/Mission cohort getting underway starting on Saturday.

The PJHL returns to action today (Oct. 15), with the Abbotsford/Chilliwack/Mission cohort getting underway starting on Saturday.

JUNIOR HOCKEY

PJHL hockey season starting on Saturday for Abbotsford/Chilliwack/Mission cohort group

The Abbotsford Summit Centre being used as the home rink for Ridge Meadows Flames in their cohort

The Abbotsford Pilots will be returning to the ice later this month and have been placed in a cohort group with the Chilliwack Jets and the Mission City Outlaws.

However, the date and location for the Pilots first game has not yet been determined.

League games get going today (Thursday, Oct. 15), with action between Grandview Steelers and Richmond Sockeyes, although teams have the ability to delay their season start until Nov. 1, “should they choose or need more time to plan with their facility,” according to a statement posted to pjhl.net.

Mission and Chilliwack are scheduled to open play on Saturday in Mission, with the teams then squaring off in Chillwack on Sunday. The teams are also scheduled to meet on Oct. 24 in Mission, Oct. 25 in Chilliwack and Oct. 31 in Mission.

Teams will only be allowed to play games against the other teams within their cohort for the first half of the season. In December, the league will break for the required 14-day quarantine period, then the cohorts will be shuffled for the remainder of the season.

At this time, fans are not permitted to attend PJHL games due to current COVID-19 building restrictions.

The Abbotsford Summit Centre also appears to be hosting a cohort group involving the White Rock Whalers, Ridge Meadows Flames and Aldergrove Kodiaks.

White Rock plays Ridge Meadows at the ASC on Sunday. Aldergrove then plays Ridge Meadows on Oct. 25. According to the scheduled it appears that the ASC will be the de facto home rink for Ridge Meadows.

League commissioner Trevor Alto said the PJHL takes great pride in its return-to-play plan. “It has been a collaborated effort involving our governing bodies, municipalities, facilities, other user groups, and our players and staff,” Alto said in the website post.

• RELATED STORY: WHL’s Vancouver Giants will play hockey – in a B.C. bubble

(Story continues below)

The PJHL’s Cohort #1 will involve Grandview Steelers, Port Moody Panthers and Richmond Sockeyes, Cohort #2 includes Abbotsford Pilots, Chilliwack Jets and Mission City Outlaws, and Cohort #3 will be Delta Ice Hawks, Langley Trappers and North Vancouver Wolf Pack.

Schedules for each cohort will be posted on www.pjhl.net as they become available.

So far, no Surrey Knights games are scheduled.

In an exhibition game played Sunday (Oct. 11) at Langley Sportsplex, the Whalers beat the Knights 6-1.

“Our teams have put in a lot of work getting us to this point, and we are very excited that we are able to get the season underway,” Alto added.

“We understand that in returning to regular season play, we have a big responsibility of ensuring every one of our games is operated in a manner in line with our return-to-play protocol. We are very excited to get the 2020-21 season underway and look forward to giving our athletes the best development experience possible.”

With files from, Tom Zillich/Surrey Now-Leader

abbotsfordchilliwackhockeyjunior hockeymaple ridgeMission

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: A record-setting four touchdowns in one game by B.C. football star Chase Claypool

Just Posted

The PJHL returns to action today (Oct. 15), with the Abbotsford/Chilliwack/Mission cohort getting underway starting on Saturday.
PJHL hockey season starting on Saturday for Abbotsford/Chilliwack/Mission cohort group

The Abbotsford Summit Centre being used as the home rink for Ridge Meadows Flames in their cohort

B.C. NDP candidate for the Abbotsford-Mission riding Pam Alexis, incumbent candidate for Maple Ridge-Mission Bob D’Eith joined Coquitlam-Maillardville candidate Selina Robinson to make a joint announcement under the Mission Bridge on Oct. 15. Patrick Penner photo.
NDP pledges $11 million to complete Mission’s unfinished sewer-line project if re-elected

Candidates Pam Alexis, Bob D’Eith, Selina Robinson make announcement under Mission Bridge Oct. 15

It took emergency crews several minutes to free a person trapped after a car accident late Sunday night. Maple Ridge firefighters had to cut off the roof of the sedan. (Barry Brinkman/Special to The News)
Jaws of life used in crash

A woman was cut free from a Lexus after a crash on Dewdney Trunk Road

The Millionaire Lottery grand prize package, valued at $3.1 million, includes a home located at 16722 McNair Drive in South Surrey.
Millionaire Lottery grand prize homes located in South Surrey, White Rock

South Surrey grand prize home features glass elevator

Emergency room nurse Stephanie Bazinet received the BC Emergency Health Services Vital Link Award for saving a man’s life in June while 9 months pregnant with Wyatt, who was born July 21. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: Nurse, nine months pregnant, performs CPR saving man’s life

Stephanie Bazinet received the BC Emergency Health Services Vital Link Award

City staff drop, take cover and hold on during The Great British Columbia Shake Out on Thursday, Oct. 17. 2019. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)
Great BC ShakeOUT happens today at 10:15 a.m.

‘Drop, cover, and hold on’ is the appropriate action to reduce injury and death, experts say

(Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer)
Unclear how many misinformation posts about B.C. election are shared on Facebook

The social media company says it has two methods for dealing with misinformation on its platforms

John Brittain, 68, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch on April 15, 2019. (File)
Penticton mass-murderer apologizes: ‘I tragically disrupted so many lives’

John Brittain killed four of his ex-wife’s neighbours in a mid-day rampage on April 15, 2019

Protesters measure old growth trees set to be logged in Argonaut Creek, north of Revelstoke. The area is habitat for endangered caribou. (Submitted by Wilderness Committee)
B.C. voters prioritize environment in upcoming election: survey

The provincial election is Oct. 24

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The B.C. NDP have pledged to make contraception options such as birth control pills, IUDs, the patch, and the Nuva ring free for all. (AccessBC)
B.C. NDP’s pledge of free birth control followed by Liberals, Greens

AccessBC says burden of paying for contraception should be carried by society, not just women

Laurie Throness, BC Liberal candidate for Chilliwack-Kent, said free birth control was like eugenics, and he didn’t approve of it. BC Liberal party leader Andrew Wilkinson has shot back on Twitter on Oct. 15, 2020 saying the candidate, and 7-year MLA is wrong for saying this. (Screenshot)
BC Liberal candidate resigns after comparing free birth control to eugenics

NDP’s Selina Robinson calls Chilliwack-Kent candidate’s words ‘so disrespectful to women that I’m outraged’

Surrey Police Board on a patio at city hall, in a photo posted to surreypolice.ca. Surrey Police Board on a patio at city hall, in a photo posted to surreypolice.ca.
Surrey Police Board endorses ‘Indigenization Strategy’ for new police force

It aims to ensure First Nations “priorities and perspectives” are built into Surrey Police Service

Most Read