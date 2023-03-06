Playoff spot clinched for Giants

Vancouver down Victoria Royals 4-2 to secure berth in the WHL playoffs at end of month

G-Men secure spot in playoffs with another triumph over the Victoria Royals Saturday night. (Kevin Light/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth with a 4-2 win in Victoria Saturday night.

Their offence was led by multi-point scorers Carson Haynes and Jaden Lipinski.

This victory followed a similar 4-2 victory over Victoria the night before on home ice at the Langley Events Centre.

The #WHLPlayoffs just got a lot taller! The @WHLGiants are the latest club to secure their spot in the postseason. pic.twitter.com/PpAaExaoee — The WHL (@TheWHL) March 5, 2023

BY THE NUMBERS

1st period:

VIC: Tanner Scott opened the scoring early in the game with a goal off a rush chance to make it 1-0 for the Royals.

2nd period:

VAN: Skyler Bruce tied the game 0:56 into the second period with his 12th goal of the season.

VAN: Ty Thorpe gave Vancouver a lead off a give-and-go with 6:36 remaining in the middle frame.

VAN: Ty Halaburda made it 3-1 with a redirection 1:22 later.

3rd period:

VIC: Brayden Schuurman brought the game within one with a power-play goal 5:49 into the final period.

VAN: Carson Haynes iced the game with an empty netter from his knees with 0:18 left.

Final score: Vancouver 4 – Victoria 2

Final shots: Vancouver 23 – Victoria 36

Brett Mirwald: 34/36 saves for Vancouver

Nicholas Cristiano: 19/22 saves for Victoria

Vancouver power play: 0/1

Victoria power play: 1/4

3 Stars: a) Lipinski (VAN); b) Scott (VIC); and c) Halaburda (VAN)

The 2023 WHL playoffs are scheduled to begin Friday, March 31, with the continuation of the conference playoff format. The first-place teams in the two divisions in each conference receive the top two playoff seeds in the first round only based on regular season points.

More about the Vancouver Giants available online.

