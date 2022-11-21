Brendan Morrison catches a chinook. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

PODCAST: Brendan Morrison of Pitt Meadows a Canuck for 7 seasons

MOJ on Sports: Centre a key member of the team’s ‘West Coast Express’ line

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich chats with Pitt Meadows native Brendan Morrison.

After a stint with the BCHL’s Penticton Panthers and four years with the NCAA’s Michigan Wolverines (including a national title in 1996) Morrison was selected 39th overall in the 1993 NHL entry draft by the New Jersey Devils.

He played his rookie season with the Devils before being traded to the Vancouver Canucks in March 2000. He played seven full seasons with the Canucks, which included a club-record 534 consecutive regular season games played.

As a member of the team’s ‘West Coast Express’ line (alongside Markus Näslund and Todd Bertuzzi), Morrison enjoyed the most successful years of his career, posting three consecutive 60-point seasons.

He also played with the Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars and Washington Capitals before joining the Calgary Flames in 2010.

Internationally, Morrison competed for Canada in three World Championships, winning gold in 2004 and silver in 2005.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Broadcaster Dan Russell inducted into the B.C Hall of Fame

LISTEN: Canucks goaltending legend Kirk McLean

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBritish ColumbiaNHLPodcastsPro sports

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Toronto Argonauts dethrone Blue Bombers 24-23 to capture Grey Cup
Next story
World Cup teams won’t wear armbands seen as rebuke to Qatar

Just Posted

Local businesses are close to Mayor Dan Ruimy’s heart as someone who used to own and operate Bean Around Books & Tea in Maple Ridge. (The News)
Expansion of retail businesses underway in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Some of the items that will be part of the 19th annual Community Christmas Silent Auction in support of Community Services programs. (Special to The News)
Christmas silent auction to support community programs for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents

Premier John Horgan glances up at the architecture of the gym at c’usqunela Elementary during a funding announcement for a new school in 2019. (The News files)
SD42 superintendent welcomes opportunity for post-secondary facility

Damali Adomi is a member of the Maple Ridge Craft Fair Team, who is in charge of organizing the annual Christmas Craft Fair taking place on Saturday, Dec. 3. (Damali Adomi Facebook/The News)
Thousands expected to flock to Maple Ridge Christmas Craft Fair