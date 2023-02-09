Chris Burns, Joe Montana and Bob Marjanovich. (Nik Kowalski photo)

PODCAST: Day 3, The ‘Moj’ from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix

MOJ on Sports: Guests include Joe Montana, Brian Urlacher and Ron Jaworski

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Arizona and ‘Radio Row’ at Super Bowl 57.

In the first hour, Bob chats with the one and only Joe Montana and was asked about San Francisco Quarterback Brock Purdy.

‘I just think the calmness about him, you know, ups and downs, he played well under the pressure coming in there. They’ve got a Super Bowl caliber team and I really think if those guys didn’t get hurt, they might be here’.

Solomon Wilcots joins ‘The Moj’ to break down the big game, also chatting with Fox Sports Officiating experts Dean Blandino and Mike Pereira.

In the second hour, Pro Football and College Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher starts off the hour talking about Grid Iron Greats charity. The NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger drops by.

Former Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs QB Ron Jaworski and former Seahawks Running back Shawn Alexander round out the second hour.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com.

LISTEN: Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day two

LISTEN: Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day one

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsNFLPodcastsPro sportsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Meadow Ridge Moose aim for first place
Next story
Abbotsford’s Yale Hockey Academy now operating independently of school district

Just Posted

Etienne Siew was one of the performers showcased at last year’s Music on the Wharf concerts. (Oliver Rathonyi-Reusz/Special to The News)
Deadline for Music on the Wharf applications fast approaching

Ridge Meadows RCMP marked their largest-ever seizure of fentanyl, along with other hard drugs on the Feb. 2, 2022 bust in Maple Ridge and New Westminster. (RCMP/Special to The News)
Charges laid against three individuals involved in Maple Ridge drug operation

Currently, Meadow Ridge Moose are just one point out of first place in the South Coast Women’s Hockey League. (Facebook)
Meadow Ridge Moose aim for first place

The Golden Ears Jazz Band (Facebook/Special to The News)
An evening of dessert and dance in Maple Ridge