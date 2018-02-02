Pope coming to Langley

The Langley Rams have hired Marvin Pope as their new defensive co-ordinator. Langley Rams photo

Marvin Pope brings quite the resume to Langley.

Not only is new defensive co-ordinator for the Langley Rams one of the top defensive minds in the Canadian Junior Football League, but Pope also brings championship experience from his time in the CFL with the Calgary Stampeders.

Pope joined new Rams’ head coach Matt ‘Snoop’ Blokker’s staff in Calgary in 2014, helping take a Colts team which was winless in 2013, to one which advanced to three consecutive Prairie Football Conference championship games.

Pope’s defensive units were among the best in the Canadian Junior Football League in each of the seasons he was with the Colts and his 2016 squad led the league in interceptions, was second in points allowed, second in passing yards allowed and second in touchdowns allowed.

The units produced several conference and all-Canadian all-stars and award winners, including the 2016 Canadian Junior Football League’s most outstanding defensive player.

Pope, originally from Florida, joined the Calgary Stampeders in 1992 after playing collegiality at the Central State University in Ohio, winning the 1990 NAIA national championship.

He began with the Stampeders first as a defensive lineman, before switching to middle linebacker, and following his six-year CFL career — which included winning the 1992 Grey Cup — remained in Calgary, coaching at the high school level. He also spent sometime as an assistant coach with the Stampeders.



