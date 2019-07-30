(Contributed) Ridge Meadows Pride 07 are the 2019 Softball B.C. provincial champions.

Pride 07 take home provincial title

The U12A Girls tournament ran July 19 - 21 in Surrey

The Ridge Meadows Pride 07 Mercies took home the provincial gold medal last weekend taking down the White Rock Renegades in the championship game.

The Mercies started strong in the U12A Girls tournament that ran July 19 – 21 in Surrey.

They had blow-out wins over Surrey Storm 08, beating them 15-0, the Langley Fusion 08, beating them 10-0 and the Victoria Devils 07, beating them 14-2.

Triples and home runs by Tegan Harnett, Cece Brown, Brooke Birnie and Sarah MacDonald and solid pitching by Reiss Mooney and Parker McCambley sealed the wins for the team, said head coach Dani Gerber.

However, in their last round robin game they suffered a 2-1 loss to the White Rock Renegades 07.

Not even a spectacular 200-foot throw by Meara McCormick from left field to home plate for a third out to save the inning, could not save the game, Gerber said.

After finishing third in the round robin portion of the tournament, the Pride had to continue playing back-to-back games to stay on the winning side of the tournament.

They claimed victory over Victoria 07 by a score of 10-2 and the Surrey Storm 07 by a score of 5-2 thanks to strong pitching by Rylee Ruppel and Tegan Harnett being backstopped by Taylor McCambley, who made no mistakes.

After back-to-back wins in the play downs on Saturday, Pride went up against White Rock again where, with clutch hits from Kinsley Horobec and Graesha Paul, they took down the Renegades by a score of 10-1 in six innings.

Then, two hours later, they met the Renegades again in the gold medal round.

Second base girl Victoria Osolin played flawlessly, and along with hits by all 12 members of Pride, they made short work of the Renegades, winning 8-0 in four-and-a-half innings to take home the provincial gold medal.

 

