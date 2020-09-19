City drawings of a $24 million upgrade proposed to Planet Ice Maple Ridge. It would include the addition of a new rink. (Artists rendering/Special to The News)

Problems delay opening of sheets at Planet Ice Maple Ridge

Getting hold of parts, making repairs mean rinks won’t be available until January: facilities manager

Problems with ice at Planet Ice are forcing the municipality to delay opening of the two rinks until at last January.

The sheets will be undergoing what facilities director Valoree Richmond calls “emergency lifecycle repairs.”

The deficiencies, as she described them, were discovered during final testing of the renovated systems for the ice arenas and the adjoining curling sheets. And, Richmond said, the repairs require immediate attention.

RELATED: Refresher for recreation re-do in Ridge

Golden Ears Winter Club curling ice is expected to be up and running as scheduled at the end of September, pending some final inspections, Richmond said.

But the issues for the arenas to the west will take more time to fix.

The two ice sheets require both a new condenser and repairs to the brine pipes under the concrete between the playing surfaces, she explained.

“The new compressor is not an off-the-shelf item and is expected to take approximately 10 to 12 weeks to be manufactured and delivered,” Richmond said, noting the down time will be used to conduct the required repairs to the pipe network that chills the ice surfaces.

“Our team is reaching out to the facility users to provide them with information and the anticipated timelines of this work. We are working with neighbouring arena operators to identify potential open ice times to address the priority needs of our clubs, while Planet Ice undertakes these essential equipment replacements and repairs.”

There are a number of teams and groups that use the rinks on a normal week.

She said the replacement of these essential components of the ice plant system are expected to result in both improved ice quality and efficiency for all three rinks.

“Our proposed January reopening estimate allows the full time needed to make the essential repairs,” Richmond concluded. “Our focus will be to do this work as quickly as we can recognizing the impact this has on our ice user community.”

PAST COVERAGE: No borrowing so far for new rec facilities

.

_____________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BCHL approves back-up plan for 2020-21 season

Just Posted

Problems delay opening of sheets at Planet Ice Maple Ridge

Getting hold of parts, making repairs mean rinks won’t be available until January: facilities manager

SHARE: Smoky skies cast Alouette Lake in a rather haunting light

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Province joins in bid to house Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows youth at risk

BC Housing comes to table in a collaboration with stakeholders striving to secure supportive housing

Director of the Maple Ridge Museum retiring after 27 years

Val Patenaude’s final day is Oct. 31

OUR VIEW: Fox fight continues

Thanks for keeping this courageous young man’s vision alive 40 years later

3 new deaths due to COVID-19 in B.C., 139 new cases

B.C. confirms 40 ‘historic cases,’ as well

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

The court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington

Emaciated grizzly found dead on central B.C. coast as low salmon count sparks concern

Grizzly was found on Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw territory in Smith Inlet, 60K north of Port Hardy

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. teachers file Labour Relations Board application over COVID-19 classroom concerns

The application comes as B.C.’s second week of the new school year comes to a close

CHARTS: Beyond Metro Vancouver, COVID-19 cases in B.C. haven’t increased much recently

COVID-19 case counts outside of Metro Vancouver have been level since July

70-year-old punched in the head in dispute over disability parking space in Nanaimo

Senior’s turban knocked off in incident at mall parking lot

Most Read