Michael van den Ham is a professional cyclocross racer from Chilliwack who competed at the 2022 Pumpkin Cross event. (Tlbvelo/Special to The News)

Michael van den Ham is a professional cyclocross racer from Chilliwack who competed at the 2022 Pumpkin Cross event. (Tlbvelo/Special to The News)

Professional cyclists and a lot of costumes at Maple Ridge’s Pumpkin Cross

The Oct. 30 event had over 200 racers competing in the mud

Hundreds of cyclocross racers, many in impressive costumes, gathered at Albion Fairgrounds this past weekend to have some muddy fun pedaling around the track at this year’s Pumpkin Cross event.

READ MORE: Costumed cyclists racing in Maple Ridge park

The 14th edition of this annual race was still a great success, according to event organizer Barry Lyster, despite a slight dip in attendance.

“We had about 200 racers,” said Lyster. “Although a bit down from last year, it was a good turnout considering the state of races lately with so many other events, travel, weddings, etc. taking up ones spare time. There was a real good vibe at the race, and the weather did not seem to dampen any spirits.”

Among some of the costumes present were a few penguins, Georgie from IT, Minnie Mouse, a sailor, and a mummy.

But it was a rider dressed up as DC’s Joker that was declared the winner of the costume contest.

Lyster was happy to see quite a few young riders, with some as little as seven-years-old, and a lot of novice females show up to the event, which he credited to their partnership with professional cyclist Sandra Walter.

“About 10 years ago we partnered with professional bike racer Sandra Walter and Giant/Liv Canada to offer a free cyclocross clinic the day before the race,” explained Lyster. “This started to grow the novice women’s category, which has created more women cyclocross racers across all categories.”

In addition to having Sandra Walter, this year’s Pumpkin Cross event also included professional cyclocross racer Michael van den Ham from Chilliwack.

“It is great to have such top-end talent at our races,” said Lyster.

The event saw racers competing in 10 categories:

Novice Men – Luke Bayard won with a time of 28:04.7

Intermediate Men – Matthew Hendriks won with a time of 46:38.5

Intermediate Women – Adele Van Wyk won with a time of 46:13.1

Novice Women – Alice Clarke won with a time of 26:23.1

Master 40+ Women – Carolyn Russell won with a time of 45:11.9

Single Speed Men/Women – Paul Sales won with a time of 48:33.7

Master B Men 40+ – Mario Sanches won with a time of 51:09.3

Elite Men – Michael van den Ham won with a time of 56:54.1

Master A Men 40+ – Thomas Flower won with a time of 47:27.5

Elite Women – Sandra Walter won with a time of 50:13.7

Lyster is already looking forward to next year’s event, which he also plans to have at the Albion Fairgrounds.

“I am already planning for an even more epic Pumpkin Cross in 2023. I want to thank the City of Maple Ridge for providing us with such an amazing place for us to race our bikes.”

RELATED: Maple Ridge cyclist chosen as a hometown hero

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BikingCyclingHalloweenmaple ridgeSports

 

Over 200 racers attended the 2022 Pumpkin Cross event, with many of them being between the ages of 13 to 15-years-old. (Chris Dutton/Special to The News)

Over 200 racers attended the 2022 Pumpkin Cross event, with many of them being between the ages of 13 to 15-years-old. (Chris Dutton/Special to The News)

Over 200 racers attended the 2022 Pumpkin Cross event, with many of them being between the ages of 13 to 15-years-old. (Chris Dutton/Special to The News)

Over 200 racers attended the 2022 Pumpkin Cross event, with many of them being between the ages of 13 to 15-years-old. (Chris Dutton/Special to The News)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
CPL unveils newest franchise Vancouver FC, names first head coach

Just Posted

Kaelen Coles-Lyster is an avid Maple Ridge cyclist and has competed in the last few Pumpkin Cross events. (Chris Dutton/Special to The News)
Professional cyclists and a lot of costumes at Maple Ridge’s Pumpkin Cross

Remembrance Day ceremonies at the cenotaphs in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are well attended. (News files)
Full Remembrance Day ceremonies return to Maple Ridge

Crosses for Remembrance Day outside the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 88. (Lesley Nantel/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Legion largest in Canada

Nicole MacDonald was sworn in as the new mayor of Pitt Meadows, becoming only the second female mayor in the city’s history. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
New mayor and council sworn in at Pitt Meadows City Hall