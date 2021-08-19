Provincial girls juvenile golf champion from Pitt Meadows golf club

Luna Lu, 14, who golfs out of Pitt Meadows Golf Club, won the B.C. Juvenile Girls Championships. (Kevin Lu/Special to The News)

The 2021 B.C. Juvenile Boys and Girls Championships were played at Golden Eagle Golf Club

A teen who plays out of Pitt Meadows Golf Club has won the 2021 B.C. Juvenile Girls Championship.

Luna Lu, beat 16 others for top spot in the event that took place Aug. 10-12 at Golden Eagle Golf Club’s south course in Pitt Meadows.

Lu finished two under par at the three round, 54 hole event, beating the second place winner by seven strokes.

The 14-year-old, who hails from Burnaby, has been playing out of the Pitt Meadows club for three years.

Her father Kevin Lu attributed her recent win to her patience and mental strength on the course.

This year has been a great year for Lu with a first place finishing in the girls 15-19 category at the MJT Humber College PGM Classic presented by TaylorMade at University Golf Club in Vancouver in March. She followed that with a win at the CJGA IMG Junior World Championship Qualifier in April at Pagoda Ridge Golf Course in Langley.

The Juvenile Boys champion is Matthew Wilson of Nanaimo.

Jadan August of Pitt Meadows, who golfs out of Meadow Gardens Golf Course, tied for 34th place out of 40 competitors.

The 2022 B.C. Juvenile Girls and Boys Championships are to be held at Shannon Lake Golf Course in West Kelowna.

