Puck drops on A Nite for Noah this Saturday

Friends and family celebrate life of hockey player Noah Trulsen

(Facebook photo) The Trulsen brothers Noah, goaltender Matthew and oldest brother Nick.

A Nite for Noah takes place Saturday, a fundraiser in memory of Maple Ridge hockey player Noah Trulsen, who died last month after a fall into the bench while playing men’s recreational hockey.

Noah Trulsen, 22, had just finished a post-secondary electrical training program. His family is well known in the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association. His brother Matthew is a goaltender with the Mission City Outlaws of the Pacific Junior Hockey League, his parents Rick and Lorraine were active members of the hockey association, and his oldest brother Nick was also a hockey player.

The game, more formally known as the First Annual Noah Trulsen Scholarship Fundraiser, will garner funds for a perpetual award in memory of the popular local hockey player.

From 7:15-8:30 p.m., a game will be played between the Bolds and Ridge Meadows alumni. The Bolts are the Langley-based men’s team Trulsen was playing with when he passed away. The alumni are a team made up of Noah’s former teammates from growing up in Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey, family members and friends.

His parents will drop the puck to start the game. There will also be games, raffles and auctions in the lobby and upstairs in the Break Away Bar and Grill.

“We’ve got some really great prizes coming in,” noted Lorraine, adding that some 80 items have been donated.

The Break Away is also offering the typical pub night fundraiser, with a brew and burger for $20, with proceeds going to the cause. There are just 125 tickets available.

Lorraine noted that children are allowed in the pub until 10 p.m., making it a family event.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a silent auction, prize raffle, 50/50 draw, and Sweetness Squared will be selling baked goods in the lobby, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to the scholarship fund.

The family is expecting a large crowd, and noted the event has been promoted by Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey to its member families.

“It’s going to be a really fun night,” said Lorraine.

The family has determined to donate an annual scholarship in Noah’s memory to a graduating Maple Ridge student who is going into the trades, who is probably a hockey player, and who exemplifies Noah’s positive outlook on life.

Already, a gofundme.com page for the memorial fund has raised more than $18,500 in about a month.

“We want to build this up, so it can be awarded year after year.”

Admission to the game is by donation.

The event is sponsored by Trinity Plumbing.

