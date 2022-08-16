Puck to drop on preseason this Friday in Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows Flames first preseason game at home in Cam Neely Arena

The Ridge Meadows Flames first preseason game takes place Friday, Aug. 19. (The News Files)

The Ridge Meadows Flames are drumming up support as the preseason is set to begin.

First game is Friday, Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m. when the Flames host the Port Moody Panthers.

Then Ridge Meadows will be travelling to Langley to take on the Langley Trappers at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

The Flames will then host the Trappers at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.

On Friday Sept. 9, at 7:30 p.m. Ridge Meadows will host the Mission city Outlaws.

And on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7:45, the Flames will be in Port Moody in another game against the Panthers.

Home games will take place at Cam Neely Arena in Planet Ice, 23588 Jim Robson Way, Maple Ridge.

For more information go to facebook.com/rustlershockey.

