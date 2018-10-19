(Scott Robarts photo) The annual Pumpkin Cross costumed bike race is coming up on Oct. 28.

Pumpkin Cross meshes bike racing with costume party

Annual cyclocross event part of a series

Maple Ridge’s costume bike race is back again.

“Pumpkin Cross 2018 is quickly approaching, and this year’s event plans to dish up more of the best cyclocross racing and Halloween fun one can ask for, set Oct. 28 on your race calendar,” said organizer Barry Lyster in a press release.

Entering its 12th year, the Maple Ridge-based cyclocross event has grown to be one of Canada’s top cyclocross races. This year’s race is also part of the 2018 Lower Mainland Cyclocross 2018 Kazlaw Cup series. The online registration deadline is Oct. 24.

Liv is back on board to offer its Women’s Learn to Race Clinic with Liv ambassador Sandra Walter. There is also a $35 special package for first-time women racers which includes the clinic, race entry and one-day race licence.

“We are very motivated to grow women’s cycling. Since we partnered with Liv to offer the clinics, and the special pricing, we have seen the numbers of women participating in cyclocross increase across the region,” said Lyster.

Youth races are also a big part of Pumpkin Cross. There will be a race for all ages and skill levels including Cycling BC’s IRide program which will offer free clinics and races for kids under 12 years old, with loaner bikes available. For IRide schedule and information go to cyclingbc.net/iride/programs/iride-cyclocross/

A big part of the day’s events is the Halloween costume contest. Racers are not only honing their race skills, but working hard to take the top step for the best costume.

There are still opportunities for sponsors and volunteers to participate in this year’s event. Please contact Barry at localrideracing@gmail.com for more information.

For more information and to register go to www.localride.ca.

