Some costumes are more practical for bike racing than others, as demonstrated by this entry in Pumpkin Cross 2016. (Scott Robarts photo)

Pumpkin Cross race this Saturday

Maple Ridge’s costumed bike competition celebrates its 13th Halloween

Maple Ridge’s annual costumed bike, Pumpkin Cross, race gets rolling this Saturday.

Organizer Barry Lyster said he plans to dish up more of the best cyclocross racing and Halloween fun one can ask for. Entering its 13th year, the Maple Ridge-based cyclocross event has grown to be one of Canada’s top cyclocross races. This year’s race is again part of the 2019 Lower Mainland Cyclocross Kazlaw Cup series.

Liv is back on board to offer its Women’s Learn to Race Clinic with Liv ambassador, Sandra Walter. There is also a $35 special package for first-time women racers which includes race entry, a one-day race license and a pre-race clinic on the race course, Oct. 25 at 4 p.m.

“We are very pleased to be working with Liv and Giant again for this year’s event,” said race director Lyster. “Since we partnered with Liv to offer the clinics, and the special pricing, we have seen the numbers of women participating in cyclocross increase across the region.”

Youth races are also a big part of Pumpkin Cross. There will be a race for all ages and skill levels including Cycling BC’s iRide program which will offer free clinics and races for kids under 12, with loaner bikes available. For iRide schedule and information go to cyclingbc.net/iride/.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge cyclist wins silver in women’s team pursuit at Pan Am Games

A big part of the day’s events is the Halloween costume contest. Racers are not only honing their race skills, but working hard to take the top spot for the best costume.

For more information and to register go to localride.ca. Registration deadline is Friday at 5 p.m. Racing starts Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

 

@MapleRidgeNews
newsroom@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
MLB, players’ union report positive talks on opioids testing

Just Posted

Pumpkin Cross race this Saturday

Maple Ridge’s costumed bike competition celebrates its 13th Halloween

Canada’s leaders need to tamp down the rhetoric: departing MP

Candidates review 2019 federal election

Cranberry harvest not as bountiful

Pitt Meadows farmer reports slight dip after bumper crop of 2018

Hunt off to hot start with Wild

Maple Ridge product leads Minnesota in scoring

Motorcycle accident on Lougheed Highway

Occurred at Allen Way intersection

VIDEO: Is the stethoscope dying? High-tech options pose threat

World-renowned cardiologist believes the device is just a pair of ‘rubber tubes’

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Seizure of cannabis edibles, including mac-and-cheese, prompt warning from B.C. RCMP

Potato chips, cheesecake and candy infused with cannabis also seized back in August

B.C. parents sue city and province in 12-year-old daughter’s drowning at lake

Beverly Park drowned at Rotary Lake in Dawson Creek in August 2016

‘The West Wants Out’: Wexit rallies planned in Alberta as separatist momentum grows

Rallies scheduled in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer

VIDEO: Chill with polar bears through an Arctic live cam

Cam reopens just ahead of Polar Bear Week

UPDATE: Charges pending after two teens pepper sprayed at Port Coquitlam high school

Mounties are still working to determine exactly how many youth were involved

Police officer in Victoria used lights and siren to get kids to school: report

The case was included in the annual report of B.C.’s Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner

Aquilini companies deny negligence in U.S. vineyard fire that killed two kids

Fire occurred at Red Mountain Vineyard, located in southeast Washington State

Most Read