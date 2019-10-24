Pumpkin Cross race this Saturday

Some costumes are more practical for bike racing than others, as demonstrated by this entry in Pumpkin Cross 2016. (Scott Robarts photo)

Maple Ridge’s annual costumed bike, Pumpkin Cross, race gets rolling this Saturday.

Organizer Barry Lyster said he plans to dish up more of the best cyclocross racing and Halloween fun one can ask for. Entering its 13th year, the Maple Ridge-based cyclocross event has grown to be one of Canada’s top cyclocross races. This year’s race is again part of the 2019 Lower Mainland Cyclocross Kazlaw Cup series.

Liv is back on board to offer its Women’s Learn to Race Clinic with Liv ambassador, Sandra Walter. There is also a $35 special package for first-time women racers which includes race entry, a one-day race license and a pre-race clinic on the race course, Oct. 25 at 4 p.m.

“We are very pleased to be working with Liv and Giant again for this year’s event,” said race director Lyster. “Since we partnered with Liv to offer the clinics, and the special pricing, we have seen the numbers of women participating in cyclocross increase across the region.”

Youth races are also a big part of Pumpkin Cross. There will be a race for all ages and skill levels including Cycling BC’s iRide program which will offer free clinics and races for kids under 12, with loaner bikes available. For iRide schedule and information go to cyclingbc.net/iride/.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge cyclist wins silver in women’s team pursuit at Pan Am Games

A big part of the day’s events is the Halloween costume contest. Racers are not only honing their race skills, but working hard to take the top spot for the best costume.

For more information and to register go to localride.ca. Registration deadline is Friday at 5 p.m. Racing starts Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

@MapleRidgeNews

newsroom@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter