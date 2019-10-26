The Pumpkin Cross aims to bring more women racers into the sport every year. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Pumpkin Cross racing in Maple Ridge

Local Ride Racing’s annual cyclocross features costumed competitors

Pumpkin Cross 2019, the Halloween-themed bike race put on by Local Ride Racing, saw racers don their costumes and race around a rural course just off 132nd Avenue in Maple Ridge on Saturday.

The weather was perfect for the 13th annual event, which rewards both the fastest cyclocross competitors and the best looks of the season.

The Maple Ridge-based cyclocross event has grown to be one of Canada’s top cyclocross races. This year’s race is again part of the 2019 Lower Mainland Cyclocross Kazlaw Cup series.

It is also a learn-to-race for women, with special instruction for first-time racers.

Results to come.

 

The Lion King with a Simba basket.

