Racers vying for spots on Canada Games team

(Contributed) Marshall Shupe out in front at the Calgary Olympic Oval single distance series held Aug. 18-19. Shupe has been invited to train at the Calgary Oval for the coming season.

The Ridge Meadows Speed Skating Association is starting another competitive season with skaters who will compete at the top levels of their sport.

The provincial skaters like Annabelle Green, Jared Bolland and Marshall Shupe will be attending the Canada Winter Games BC Short Track Trials on Nov. 3 and 4, in Kamloops, and will be looking for their chance to make one of the five spots (per gender) available for Team B.C..

The Canada Winter Games is being held from Feb. 15-23, 2019 in Red Deer, Alta.

While Green and Bolland train in Maple Ridge, Shupe has been invited this year to train at the Calgary Olympic Oval for the season in their Stage 2 program. Shupe will still be affiliated with the Ridge Meadows club, and will still try for a Team B.C. spot this fall.

• As the provincial level skaters at the club look to their competitions this season, the Ridge Meadows club also provides and offers a broad range of skating levels to the public. Whether someone would like to skate for the season for competition, fun or try the Learn to Skate program, see the RMSSA website at www.ridgemeadowsracers.org.