The Ridge Meadows Softball Association Rage 2006 under-12B team won gold during the May Madness held at Albion Sports Complex last weekend.

The team was lead by Nadia Laquitara and Emma Smith at the plate, totalling 16 hits between them. The team’s bats where hot all weekend bringing in 56 runs.

Pitchers Sofi Wagner-Stiles and Molly Baines held their opponents to only six runs in five games.