Ramblers finished third at track and field provincials

(Above) Aiden Grout set a personal best, a new school record, and won a provincial title in the high jump.

The Maple Ridge secondary track and field team placed third overall at the BC High School Championships held last week in Kelowna.

The Ramblers sent a team of 16 athletes to the event.

The MRSS boys placed second in the team competition, led by champion Aiden Grout, with a new school record of 2.09m in the high jump. That beat his personal best of 2:06m.

Nico Aron won the 800m event with a time of 1:54. Aron also took fourth in the 400m.

Elliott Payne made the javelin final to take fourth.

The MRSS girls’ team also had medalists as Mateya Haintz won the hammer with a throw of 58.07m. She was 10m ahead of the nearest competitor.

She also won bronze in the discus and placed fourth in shot put, and was a nominee for outstanding athlete.

“There’s a good portion of our athletes that had personal bests,” said Ramblers coach Andrew Lenton. “They had their best performances at the best time.”

Alina Olson set a new school record in the 100m while earning a bronze medal with her 12.45-second sprint.

Kaia Haintz earned a bronze medal in the racewalk.

Fraser Valley champion Jade Lenton set a new school junior record in the 400m at 57.94 seconds, beating her own mark set earlier this year, to win a bronze medal.

She also finished fifth in the 800m, scoring more points for Ridge.

Khrya Le ran a personal best to go sub-60-seconds in the senior girls’ 400m and take fifth.

Elijah Olson won the Grade 8 boys’ high jump with a leap of 1.8m. He also finished second in the 100m.

Ty Stevenson finished fifth in the junior pole vault.

“We’re looking forward to rebuilding for next year, and most of the team is back,” said Andrew Lenton. “We’re looking to continue our success.”

From other District No. 42 schools:

• Thomas Haney’s Nolan McEachern won the junior boys’ high jump with a leap of 1.9m;

• Samuel Robertson Technical’s Calib Gruninger, third third in the Grade 8 boys’ 100m;

• From Pitt Meadows, Kai Hussein finished fourth in the junior boys’ shot put, and Carter Smith was fifth in the junior boys’ 100m and sixth in the 200m final.

The championships were attended by 272 schools and 2,375 athletes from across the province.



