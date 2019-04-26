Ramblers host annual Nick Wilkes Invitational Meet

Hudson Coumont (left) and Aiden Carelse of the Maple Ridge Ramblers compete in the sprints. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Maple Ridge secondary held its annual Nick Wilkes Invitational track and field meet on Thursday, with high school athletes from around the region taking part.

It is one of the biggest events on the high school sports calendar in Maple Ridge each year. Some local highlights from the track events included:

• MRSS athlete Elijah Olsen won the junior boys 100m final in a time of 11.76 seconds. That performance was close to a medal time for the senior boys sprint. Behind him was Kai Hussein of Pitt Meadows secondary in second place with a time of 11.91, and in third place was SRT’s Calib Gruninger in 11.98.

• In the Grade 10-12 girls 1,500m race, there was a close finish between MRSS athlete Ilse Rafter who won in 5:10.8, and Pitt Meadows Maurader Emma Gradydon in second place in 5:14.4. They raced against a field of 11 girls.

• SRT’s Madelaine Leaney won the Grade 8-9 girls 1,500m race, a full 10 seconds ahead of second place with a time of 5:49.6.

• Jade Lenton of MRSS won the Grade 10-12 girls 400m race, and teammate Khyra Le finished third.

• MRSS sprinter Alina Olsen took second in the Grade 10-12 girls 100m race in 12.9,

• Evan Querengesser of Pitt Meadows secondary finished third in the Grade 10-12 boys 1,500m race, in a field of 17 runners.

• In the junior boys 1,500m race, there was a close race between second-place finisher Cole Bzowy of Thomas Haney and Rambler Tyler Blad in third, with just a quarter second separating the pair.

• In the hurdle events, Sabrina Jones of SRT won the senior girls 100m, Aiden Carelse of MRSS won the senior boys 110m, Ty Stevenson of MRSS won junior boys 100m, and Lily Currie won the Grade 8 girls 80m.

• The Ramblers seniors boys 4x200m relay team took second to Walnut Grove, well ahead of the other four teams ion the event. Both MRSS girls 4x200m relays, Grade 10-12 and Grade 8-9, won their events.

Field results to follow.

Another big event coming up in track and field will be the 14th Annual Eagle Classic Track and Field Meet hosted by the Golden Ears Athletic Club, coming up on May 11. It features adult and masters events



Kevin Hernandez of SRT clears the bar in the high jump, impressing the volunteers working at the event. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Khyra Lee, Ramblers Grade 11, competes in the long jump. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)