Emily Morley and Ty Stevenson both medalled at the B.C. High School Multi-Events Championships. (Facebook)

Ramblers medal at B.C. multi-events track championships

Emily Morley only athlete to break 4,000 points.

  • May. 28, 2018 12:00 p.m.
  • Sports

A pair of Maple Ridge Ramblers medalled Saturday at the B.C. High School Multi-Events Championships.

Emily Morley, a senior at Maple Ridge secondary, crowned provincial champion in heptathlon.

Ty Stevenson, in Grade 9 at MRSS, earned bronze in junior men’s octathlon.

Morley, who is committed to Simon Fraser University, trailed the leader for most of the event, but set a personal best in javelin, at almost 40 metres, to move into first.

She missed breaking the school record in heptathlon by just 30 points. She was also the only athlete to break 4,000 points, recording a total of 4,248.

The win puts the Ramblers out front in the points race to win the B.C. AAA high school girls team championship for the second straight year.

The Ramblers track team is competing later this week in the provincial track and field championships, which involve 335 schools and 2,500 high school athletes, in Langley.

Previous story
‘The Stanley Cup final that was never meant to be’: Knights, Caps primed for Game 1

Just Posted

Fraser Health says it’s already doing its part for homeless in Maple Ridge

Mayor called earlier for more health-focused approach to supportive housing

Ramblers medal at B.C. multi-events track championships

Emily Morley only athlete to break 4,000 points.

Tent city council responds to Maple Ridge city council

Doesn’t want health care and housing connected

Letter: ‘Denying a crying need’

So far we have Anita’s Camp to show for it.

UPDATED: Wildfire crews battling two hectare blaze north of Pitt Lake

BC Wildfire says no structures are at risk

Trans Mountain pipeline: First Nations remain divided

Indigenous question looms as court challenge overshadows Kinder Morgan project

After Hammy, another deer netted on the North Coast

A large buck was seen wearing green fish net headgear in Prince Rupert, B.C. on May 28

Foreign affairs minister heads to Washington as NAFTA hangs in balance

Canada’s latest reprieve from potentially crippling U.S. tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum expires June 1

Hackers say they have client data from BMO and CIBC

The banks say they are conducting a thorough investigation

Supreme court upholds B.C.’s drunk driving laws

Constitutional challenge on 90-day prohibitions dismissed

UPDATED: Elizabeth May pleads guilty, fined $1,500 in pipeline protests

Federal Green Party Leader was one of more than 150 people facing criminal charges

Suspect nearly severs own arm in B.C. gas station robbery attempt

Bystanders save suspect in Nanaimo who cut himself punching through service bay door glass

Video: Kayakers jump into action to rescue dog from raging B.C. river

Ivory the Silver Lab from the Shuswap is safe and sound after falling in to the raging Adams River

Tim Hortons offers limited-edition breakfast to celebrate National Donut Day Friday

Tim Hortons is set to celebrate National Donut Day June 1 with a limited-edition Food Mash-Up

Most Read