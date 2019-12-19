Ramblers medal at War on the Floor

The Maple Ridge Ramblers Scotty White (right) is a Grade 8 wrestler and part of a young team with lots of promise. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

The Maple Ridge Ramblers high school wrestling team took home some trophies from the prestigious War on the Floor tournament held last Friday and Saturday at Pinetree in Coquitlam.

Coach Bill McCrae said he again has a talented team this year, and some of his upcoming wrestlers had great results.

McCrae said arguably the two best wrestlers in the province or event country wrestled for gold, and both Marquesis Haintz and Ryan Hicks dominated the competition bringing back gold medals to MRSS.

On Friday, Soleil Brooks was the champion wrestler and followed that up with another golden performance Saturday at the Elite tournament. Kynan Haintz also wrestled in both tournaments winning silver in both.

McCrae’s “new wrestling sensation” Gabby Di Girolamo placed second Friday and fourth and Saturday.

Lexi Lewis made her wrestling debut Friday also placing second, and “Grade 8 sensation” Ashton Senko also scored silver .

Veteran Ivy Threatful had to settle for bronze.

On Dec. 6 the Ramblers had 13 of 15 wrestlers medal at the Fraser Valley Novice Tournament.

Ashton Senko, Gabby Di Girolamo, Summer Chan. Soleil Brooks, Kynan Haintz, Austin Li all returned to the Ridge with Gold Medals. Silver medalists include Charley Caranoo and Cheyenne Krvavac while Mikayla Pratt, Yvonne Le, Lexi Lewis, Levi Gillis and Yushin Lee earned bronzes.

“Levi Gillis did Maple Ridge Secondary proud when he gave away his medal to another competitor in his weight class who was slightly injured,” said McCrae.



