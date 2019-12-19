The Maple Ridge Ramblers Scotty White (right) is a Grade 8 wrestler and part of a young team with lots of promise. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Ramblers medal at War on the Floor

Strong start for Maple Ridge secondary wrestling team

sports@mapleridgenews.com

The Maple Ridge Ramblers high school wrestling team took home some trophies from the prestigious War on the Floor tournament held last Friday and Saturday at Pinetree in Coquitlam.

Coach Bill McCrae said he again has a talented team this year, and some of his upcoming wrestlers had great results.

McCrae said arguably the two best wrestlers in the province or event country wrestled for gold, and both Marquesis Haintz and Ryan Hicks dominated the competition bringing back gold medals to MRSS.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge Ramblers win girls B.C. wrestling team championship

On Friday, Soleil Brooks was the champion wrestler and followed that up with another golden performance Saturday at the Elite tournament. Kynan Haintz also wrestled in both tournaments winning silver in both.

McCrae’s “new wrestling sensation” Gabby Di Girolamo placed second Friday and fourth and Saturday.

Lexi Lewis made her wrestling debut Friday also placing second, and “Grade 8 sensation” Ashton Senko also scored silver .

Veteran Ivy Threatful had to settle for bronze.

On Dec. 6 the Ramblers had 13 of 15 wrestlers medal at the Fraser Valley Novice Tournament.

Ashton Senko, Gabby Di Girolamo, Summer Chan. Soleil Brooks, Kynan Haintz, Austin Li all returned to the Ridge with Gold Medals. Silver medalists include Charley Caranoo and Cheyenne Krvavac while Mikayla Pratt, Yvonne Le, Lexi Lewis, Levi Gillis and Yushin Lee earned bronzes.

“Levi Gillis did Maple Ridge Secondary proud when he gave away his medal to another competitor in his weight class who was slightly injured,” said McCrae.

 


newsroom@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maple Ridge hosts District Cup finals

Just Posted

Spends free time easing emergency stress

Tries to make sick time better for Maple Ridge residents

Maple Ridge cautious about daycare land leasing

Council asks for more details on providing its property for free

Letter: ‘No one else will clean up our mess’

‘Wake up’ Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Santa’s elf spreads joy at Maple Ridge hospital

Judy Denham wants to inspire others to give what they can

Police at Maple Ridge condo after calls about gunshots

No reports of injuries at incident on 224th Street Wednesday night

‘I’m so angry I can’t even cry right now’ Candlelight vigil held for Kelowna man who died at homeless camp

Shane Bourdin, a father of three, died at a temporary homeless camp earlier this week

Meth and other items with a prison value of $82,000 seized at Abbotsford jail

Correctional Service Canada reports contraband discovered at Pacific Institution

Lawyer files appeal for B.C. father convicted in killing daughters

Lawyer files notice of appeal shortly after Andrew Berry was sentencing Thursday

Decision due today in B.C. Supreme Court trial involving Curtis Sagmoen

Curtis Sagmoen, 38, is facing five charges

UPDATED: Up to 60 cm of snow, wind expected on southern B.C. highways

Travellers being asked to use caution ahead of Christmas weekend travel

Grand Forks artist plays pot riff on classic Christmas carols

‘Rudolph the Red-Eyed Reindeer,’ ‘Let it Grow’ and ‘Green Christmas’ are on Johl Chato’s holiday album

Ramblers medal at War on the Floor

Strong start for Maple Ridge secondary wrestling team

Baby on board: Woman gives birth in bathroom of Alberta bus, driver helps out

Paramedics arrived, the baby boy was born and all was well – so well the baby got a name change

Maple Ridge hosts District Cup finals

West Coast teams advance on to Coastal Cup

Most Read