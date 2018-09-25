Ramblers runners top finishers on tough courses

The Maple Ridge Ramblers cross country running team travelled to Seaside, Oregon on the weekend to participate in the Nike Three Course Challenge held at Camp Rilea Military Base.

Ilse Rafter finished second in division two competition on the “difficult” course, while Jade Lenton finished fourth on the “moderate” course.

Featuring the toughest terrain of any cross country course in the Pacific Northwest, athletes had to navigate many challenges including deep mud. They competed against runners from B.C. to California.