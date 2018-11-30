Marquesis Haintz of the Ramblers gets set to throw her opponent. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Ramblers trio perfect at Icebreaker

Coach worries wrestling team will be displaced

The Maple Ridge Ramblers wrestling team had three fighters who dominated at their host Icebreaker Tournament, held on Tuesday at the school.

Adrian Truong, Ivy Threatful and Marquesis Haintz all won three matches without allowing a single point to be scored against them, said coach Bill McCrae.

The coach said there are also “future superstars for MRSS on the mat.” Ginevra Franchi, a Grade 12 student from Italy, is a first-year wrestler but has seven years of judo experience. Josh Els, Isaac Fuller, Tristan Maschke and Ema McClure are all in Grade 8, and are “future provincial champions,” said the coach.

The event also feature elementary-aged wrestlers in the kid wrestling competition that was part of the tournament.

Wrestlers from Burnaby Central, Heritage Woods, Terry Fox and a rising program at Westview all took part in the event.

The strong Ramblers should win the girls team title at the provincial championships this year, said McCrae, but he is worried that might be the end. Renovations to the Mt. Crescent building where the program trains, so it can re-open as an elementary school, might leave the wrestling team without a home.

“It could be the end of the wrestling dynasty at Maple Ridge secondary, after 32 years,” he said.

He noted that badminton, winter track and field and the cheer team all use the gym, and it will be a challenge to fit the programs into the high school’s main gym because it is well used by basketball on a year-round basis, and other sports like volleyball.

In the coming week, the wrestling team will be at the Upper Fraser Valley novice tournament, being held at Earl Marriott secondary.

 

Norah Wilkes (right), whose father Dean was a B.C. silver medallist with the Ramblers wrestling team in the 1990s, goes for a double leg takedown in a close match. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Kasra Tabatabaei (right) is a Grade 10 in his second year with the wrestling team at MRSS. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

