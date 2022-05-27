Ramblers win medals, team titles at regional track championships

Ramblers persevered at the Fraser North Track and Field Championships. (Special to The News)

The Maple Ridge secondary track and field team had a strong showing at the Fraser North Championship, as the Ramblers won the grade 8 boys and the junior girls team championships.

The team placed a close second overall, just getting edged out by Burnaby Mountain Secondary. The event was held on May 24 and 25 in Coquitlam.

Tason Tran and Derek Frimpong took first and second in the 100m and 200m sprints, and Tran ran a blazing 11.91 seconds in the 100m.

Then, the two combined with Josiah Prem and Julian Crisafi to win the 4x100m relay by a wide margin, turning in a 49 second performance.

Gabriel Headley and William Cranna were top distance runners, and scored team points to help win the grade 8 boys title.

Maksym Cichecki won shot put and discus in the grade 8 division. Elijah Headley won all three distance events, and the Ramblers dominated the 1500m taking four of the top five spots with Rinto Sugiyama, Aidan Evans, and Ben Murley turning in top performances.

Senior distance runner Boston Migneault was a silver medalist at 1,500m and bronze in the 800m.

The junior girls won the zone team championship, as thrower Lauren Curtis won the hammer and placed second in the shot put. Peyton Foster was second in the hammer. Soliel Migneault, Claire Catherwood and Mikaela Taylor dominated the 400m and combined on the 4 x 400m relay to crush the competition.

Tatyana Lagrange was a finalist in both the 100m and 200m events, and led the 4 x 100m team to a silver medal.

Senior Aliyah Adomi was second in both the 100m and 200m events.

Next stop for the team is the provincial championship in Langley in on June 9 and 10.