Ramblers wrestler has gone undefeated

Gold at Age Class Championships

Maple Ridge seondary Grade 10 wrestler Ashleigh Roy continued with her undefeated season, winning the Western Canada Age Class tournament held last Friday and Saturday at the University of the Fraser Valley in Abbotsford.

“Easily our most improved athlete,” is how coach Bill McCrae describes Roy, who is suddenly unbeatable.

“She barely won a match last year, and now she is 14-0.”

Ryan Hicks continued his winning ways by also taking gold, with Ivy Threatful and Kaia Haintz securing silver.

“Ivy’s match was another beauty… down five points with 90 seconds to go, she comes back and defeats a nationally ranked Edmonton opponent,” added McCrae.

Bronze medal winners include Marquesis Haintz, Lucas Kolobara, Cheyenne Krauve and Adrian Truong.

Ridge wrestlers get on a boat for Campbell River next Saturday for their next competition.

