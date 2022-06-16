Kynan Haintz of Maple Ridge secondary won gold at the national wrestling championships. (Special to The News)

Kynan Haintz of Maple Ridge secondary won gold at the national wrestling championships. (Special to The News)

Ramblers wrestlers on the podium at national championships

Maple Ridge secondary brings home three medals

The Maple Ridge Ramblers had three medallists at the national wrestling championships, which were held June 9-12 in Calgary, including one on the top of the podium.

Kynan Haintz won gold in the U17 boys 55 kg class, as he won the final in dominant style with a 10-0 victory by technical superiority, at the 2022 Canadian championships for wrestlers in U19, U17 and U15 age classes.

It was redemption for Haintz, after he lost in the semi-finals at the provincials this year and settled for bronze, said Ramblers coach Bill McCrae.

“I was surprised he didn’t win the B.C.’s – he’s really talented,” said McCrae, and predicted the Grade 10 will be on top of B.C. wrestling in the future.

“He’ll be provincial champion the next two years, no question,” said the longtime coach.

Madisyn Grof won silver in the U19 girls 57 kg class, and Ashton Senko won bronze for U-17 girls 57 kg.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge wrestlers medal at national team trails

They’ve both won a lot of hardware this year. The pair were just coming off podium finishes at the national team trials in Edmonton last month, and both had won silver at provincials.

READ ALSO: Rainbow coloured trees downtown Maple Ridge for Pride month

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsWrestling

Previous story
Avalanche edge Lightning 4-3 in OT to open Stanley Cup Final

Just Posted

Kynan Haintz of Maple Ridge secondary won gold at the national wrestling championships. (Special to The News)
Ramblers wrestlers on the podium at national championships

Carter Hugill, 18, left, and Hudson Campbell, 20, both members of UPlan helped decorate downtown Maple Ridge for Pride month. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Rainbow coloured trees downtown Maple Ridge for Pride month

Hoop Dancer Jane Wilie will perform at National Indigenous Peoples Day on Saturday in Maple Ridge. (News Files)
Maple Ridge to celebrate Indigenous People’s Day

Students paint a mural in Kanaka Creek Regional Park. (KEEPS Facebook/Special to The News)
New mural in Maple Ridge park