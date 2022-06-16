Ramblers wrestlers on the podium at national championships

Kynan Haintz of Maple Ridge secondary won gold at the national wrestling championships. (Special to The News)

The Maple Ridge Ramblers had three medallists at the national wrestling championships, which were held June 9-12 in Calgary, including one on the top of the podium.

Kynan Haintz won gold in the U17 boys 55 kg class, as he won the final in dominant style with a 10-0 victory by technical superiority, at the 2022 Canadian championships for wrestlers in U19, U17 and U15 age classes.

It was redemption for Haintz, after he lost in the semi-finals at the provincials this year and settled for bronze, said Ramblers coach Bill McCrae.

“I was surprised he didn’t win the B.C.’s – he’s really talented,” said McCrae, and predicted the Grade 10 will be on top of B.C. wrestling in the future.

“He’ll be provincial champion the next two years, no question,” said the longtime coach.

Madisyn Grof won silver in the U19 girls 57 kg class, and Ashton Senko won bronze for U-17 girls 57 kg.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge wrestlers medal at national team trails

They’ve both won a lot of hardware this year. The pair were just coming off podium finishes at the national team trials in Edmonton last month, and both had won silver at provincials.