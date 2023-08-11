Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujuri attends a news conference in Toronto, Friday, April 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujuri attends a news conference in Toronto, Friday, April 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Raptors announce training camp to be held in Vancouver area

Toronto hosting training camp in B.C. for the 8th time, this time in Burnaby

The Toronto Raptors are returning to British Columbia for training camp.

The NBA club announced Friday that it will open camp for the 2023-24 season on Oct. 3 at Christine Sinclair Community Centre in Burnaby.

The team will hold practices through Oct. 7, including an open practice Oct. 6 at Simon Fraser University’s West Gym on its Burnaby campus.

Toronto previously announced it will open its pre-season schedule with a game against Sacramento Oct. 8 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena.

It will mark the eighth time the Raptors have held their camp in B.C., and the sixth in the Vancouver area.

The Raptors held training camp for the 2022-23 season in Victoria.

READ ALSO: Toronto Raptors return to B.C. for 2022-23 NBA training camp

basketballNBAraptors

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver Canucks sign free-agent forward Pius Suter to two-year contract
Next story
Maple Ridge kids compete at ‘Super Bowl of quarter midget racing’

Just Posted

The Langley Quarter Midget Association will be hosting its Western Grands QMA from Aug. 15 to 20, where more than 300 racers will come to the Aldergrove track to compete. (LQMA/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge kids compete at ‘Super Bowl of quarter midget racing’

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media)
LETTER: Maple Ridge festival music disappoints

The Ridge Meadows Burrards will be offering three free field lacrosse sessions in August at Telosky Field for local girls of all ages. (Dennis Windsor/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Burrards let local girls play free field lacrosse

The Albion Block Party will be hosted on Sunday, Aug. 13, at Country Lane Estates North Park in Maple Ridge. (Tamara Adamyk/Special to The News)
Albion Block Party brings neighbourhood fun to east Maple Ridge