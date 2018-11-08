Rare eight ender in Haney Masters Curling

Peter Koehler rink counts all eight rocks

Peter Koehler scored a rare eight-ender on his way to a 13-0 victory over Peter England’s rink in Haney Masters’ Curling League action on Wednesday.

Koehler, with third Mel Zemliak, second Al Stimpson and lead Ian Strachan, counted all eight rocks in one end – a rare perfect end – in recording the victory.

Koehler’s rink continued their hot streak after upsetting the undefeated Earl King rink in their previous match.

The win left Koehler in the middle of the pack with Bud Livesey and King still in front.

Livesey, undefeated in his last seven games, has moved into first spot while King suffered only his second loss of the season to Bob Mackay.

Mackay’s rink of Wayne Leech, Al DeJong and Jim Stone proved to be giant killers, registering a 8-6 win over King.

