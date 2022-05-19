Kyle Kelsey after his first BCHL win in goal for the Victoria Grizzlies in October 2021. (Special to The News)

Kyle Kelsey after his first BCHL win in goal for the Victoria Grizzlies in October 2021. (Special to The News)

Red Deer Rebels trade for Maple Ridge goaltender

Kyle Kelsey part of a draft-day trade in the WHL

Maple Ridge goaltender Kyle Kelsey has been traded to the Red Deer Rebels of the Western Hockey League.

Brent Sutter, the owner and GM of the Rebels, announced a goalie swap on Thursday. He acquired Kelsey from the Moose Jaw Warriors, along with a fourth-round selection in today’s WHL Prospects Draft and a conditional pick, in exchange for goaltenders Connor Ungar, Justen Maric and a conditional pick. Ungar, 20, would be an overage player next season in the WHL.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge goaltender drafted into WHL

Originally signed by Moose Jaw in 2019, Kelsey was honoured as the top U16 goaltender in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) in 2019-20 while playing with Burnaby Winter Club.

Kelsey, now 18, played 28 games with the Victoria Grizzlies of the BCHL in 2021-22, posting a 14-12-0 record, 2.83 goals against average and .913 save percentage.

READ ALSO: Penticton Vees blow out Nanaimo Clippers to sweep series and win BCHL championship

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsWHL

Previous story
Langley-based Vancouver Giants draft female player in round 13 of prospects draft

Just Posted

Signs recently went up in July last year, about the removal of two westerly docks at the Grant Narrows recreation site. (Special to The News)
Still no manager for popular Pitt Meadows recreation site

Kyle Kelsey after his first BCHL win in goal for the Victoria Grizzlies in October 2021. (Special to The News)
Red Deer Rebels trade for Maple Ridge goaltender

Forest interface presented a challenge for firefighters. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Cause of Maple Ridge house fire, loud explosions, still unknown

If you are a producer and want your flock safe, follow the guidelines to avoid Avian Influenza or bird flu. (Angie Mindus/Black Press file)
Avian flu detected in birds at commercial farm in Abbotsford