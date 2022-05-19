Red Deer Rebels trade for Maple Ridge goaltender

Maple Ridge goaltender Kyle Kelsey has been traded to the Red Deer Rebels of the Western Hockey League.
Brent Sutter, the owner and GM of the Rebels, announced a goalie swap on Thursday. He acquired Kelsey from the Moose Jaw Warriors, along with a fourth-round selection in today’s WHL Prospects Draft and a conditional pick, in exchange for goaltenders Connor Ungar, Justen Maric and a conditional pick. Ungar, 20, would be an overage player next season in the WHL.
Rebels complete trade with Warriors
DETAILS: https://t.co/wN1AzpScAC#RDREBELS #WHL #WHLDraft pic.twitter.com/9BNiE4KRlZ
— Red Deer Rebels (@Rebelshockey) May 19, 2022
Originally signed by Moose Jaw in 2019, Kelsey was honoured as the top U16 goaltender in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) in 2019-20 while playing with Burnaby Winter Club.
Kelsey, now 18, played 28 games with the Victoria Grizzlies of the BCHL in 2021-22, posting a 14-12-0 record, 2.83 goals against average and .913 save percentage.
Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.