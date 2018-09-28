Regional bantam hockey coming to Lower Mainland

Pacific Coast putting five Lower Mainland teams in Major Bantam league

Regional bantam hockey teams will be iced in the Lower Mainland next season.

BC Hockey has announced that associations in the Lower Mainland will take part in a pilot project which it says will offer “ground-breaking options for young hockey players.”

At a recent meeting of the Pacific Coast Amateur Hockey Association (PCAHA), the association voted to join the BC Hockey Zone Program Pilot project for the 2019-2020 season in the bantam age division.

The BC Hockey pilot project has been studying the expansion of residential boundaries over the past two seasons, with programming being offered in the East and West Kootenays, North Central, North East, North West, Okanagan-Mainline and Yukon.

For the 2019-2020 season, the BC Hockey Zone Pilot Program will include five Major Bantam AAA teams (ages 13-14) in the Lower Mainland participating in the BC Hockey Major Bantam AAA League.

“We are very pleased with this addition to the zone programming pilot project,” said BC Hockey chief executive officer, Barry Petrachenko. “Over the past two years this pilot has provided young hockey players across our membership with enhanced minor hockey programming options and expanding these options to the Lower Mainland is a major step forward for our sport.”

Pacific Coast found it a good step forward.

“The PCAHA has closely monitored this pilot project over the past two years, and we found it to be in line with the desire of our associations to offer this sort of quality program to our participants,” said Lynne Kiang, president of the PCAHA. “Getting everyone onside was a key step in the process, and we now look ahead to working with BC Hockey on the program development and implementation.”

Previous story
Around the BCHL: Penticton Vees and Alberni Valley Bulldogs make three player trade

Just Posted

No solution yet for busy Maple Ridge bypass corner

Mayor still wants Salvation Army building gone

Date confirmed for ‘Farewell Peter’ in Maple Ridge

Set for Memorial Peace Park, Oct. 3

Maple Ridge arborist killed on golf course ran tree care business for 30-plus years

Bob Fitz-James died Tuesday on Maple Ridge Golf Course

Law society issues citation about Pitt Meadows mayor

Becker involved in lawyer complaints and discipline process

#MRvotes2018: Candidates agree, Maple Ridge needs more places to play

Plan providing new sports fields, renovated Leisure Centre

Cops for Cancer rolls through Maple Ridge

Ride has raised $550,000 to fight childhood cancers

Vancouver Island man guilty of cruelty to bearded dragons, other animals

BC SPCA found 34 animals near Ladysmith living in filthy and substandard conditions

Regional bantam hockey coming to Lower Mainland

Pacific Coast putting five Lower Mainland teams in Major Bantam league

Trump urges Senate to vote after Kavanaugh’s fierce defence

After seeing Ford’s powerful testimony, White House aides and allies expressed concern that Kavanaugh would have an uphill climb to deliver a strong enough showing to match hers.

India’s top court lifts temple’s ban on women who menstruate

India’s Supreme Court lifted the temple’s ban on women of menstruating age, holding that equality is supreme irrespective of age and gender.

B.C. RCMP seek five teens involved in school bus theft

The theft may have started as a harmless joyride, but Const. Chad Neustaeter says it had the potential to put lives at risk.

B.C. split on favoured voting system, 1/3 still not sure: poll

With less than a month before ballots are mailed to voters, B.C. appears to be headed for a tight race

5 to start your day

Report dives into B.C. overdose crisis, wife of Maple Ridge man killed on job speaks out and more

VIDEO: 30,000 comic books to be auctioned in Surrey

Private owner’s collection sold at Able company’s warehouse in Newton

Most Read