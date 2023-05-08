The Weeknd performs during The After Hours Til Dawn Global Stadium Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, Aug. 11, 2022. The Weekend is the latest celebrity to join the race to purchase the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, according to a report from the Ottawa Sun. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul R. Giunta-Invision-AP

Report: The Weeknd becomes latest celebrity attached to bid for NHL’s Senators

Toronto recording artist has agreed to be a partner in a bid led by two Toronto billionaires

The Weeknd is the latest celebrity to join the race to purchase the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, according to a report from the Ottawa Sun.

The recording artist from Toronto, whose birth name is Abel Tesfaye, has agreed to be a partner in a bid led by Toronto billionaires Jeffrey and Michael Kimel, according to Sun columnist Bruce Garrioch.

The Weeknd, who purchased a stake in esports company OverActive Media in 2019, has not publicly confirmed his interest in purchasing the Senators.

The report comes a week after rap legend Snoop Dogg confirmed he was joining a bid for the Senators led by Los Angeles-based businessman Neko Sparks.

Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds, who co-owns Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC, has been attached to a bid for the team led by real estate developers Remington Group.

The board of directors of Senators Sports & Entertainment announced in November that a process had been initiated to sell the club. Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died March 28, 2022, at age 62 after battling an illness. He had previously said he planned to leave the team to his daughters, Anna and Olivia.

READ MORE: B.C. actor Ryan Reynolds confirms interest in buying Ottawa Senators

