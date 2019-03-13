Jason Boldt (right) talks to his team on a chilly day early last season. (Contributed)

Ridge baseball coach best in B.C. for 2018

Royals bantam coach Boldt wins honour for 15U

Ridge Meadows Minor Baseball has the bantam coach of the year for B.C. Minor Baseball, and the man who won the honour, Jason Boldt, said the association is on an upswing.

Boldt played his minor ball in Ridge, and went on to have a standout college career.

He sees an association today where players should be able to reach their full potential.

“We’re at a point where we’ve got competitive teams at every level,” said Boldt.

That means local ball players are able to stay and play in their home town, rather than pursue their baseball goals in other cities.

He did two years of junior college ball at Spokane Falls in Washington State, then transferred to Huntingdon University in Indiana.

Boldt was converted from an outfielder to a catcher and was a NAIA All American in his junior year. He set the school record for doubles in a season that still stands. He also set two other records, but those have since been beaten.

Four years ago, he started coaching, and kids appreciate his down-to-business approach. He has assistants in Mike Ferguson, Spencer Stewart and recent Royals graduate Brett Hoogstins, who all take it as seriously as he does.

“We ask for commitments from players and parents,” he said. “You respect the game, and respect the logo on your sweater.”

He said there is pride in Ridge baseball.

“Maple Ridge has always been a well-known association, and a competitive association.”

Boldt noted that another association coach, Mackenzie Whitford, won a B.C. coaching award in 2016 season, showing there are good bench bosses in the group.

The Boldt announcement came well after the season, on the verge of a new one, because B.C. Baseball combined the award with a coaching event.

Boldt was at a three-day B.C. Baseball Coaches Conference last month, taking stock of new drills and approaches. The taking part had a Saturday luncheon, and he was announced as coach of the year. He was given notice so that his wife, daughter and parents could all be there to share the moment. But when he heard it, it was a surprise and an honour.

The coach of the year expects his bantam triple-A team to be among the best this year.

“We have eight returnees who played significant roles and time at the triple A level last year,” he said.

They were on a team that won the regular season at the Tier 2 level, and then in the provincial tournament lost in the semi-finals 1-0 to Delta.

Ridge will be hosting the under-15 triple A provincials this summer at Pitt Meadows Athletic Park.

Previous story
Alphonso Davies returns to Vancouver for CONCACAF Nations League qualifying game
Next story
VIDEO Giants grab sole possession of first

Just Posted

Housing minister rejects Maple Ridge social housing plan

Will proceed with supportive housing on “expedited” basis

Ridge baseball coach best in B.C. for 2018

Royals bantam coach Boldt wins honour for 15U

Ridge Meadows Seniors Activity Centre open for lunch

Another two weeks until most restoration work is expected to be complete

Maple Ridge council votes to expand temporary modular housing

Wants housing for seniors on Burnett Street as part of social housing plan

Longtime hospice society employee gets top job

Willis replaces Vosper as Ridge Meadows Hospice Society executive director

Celebrating Pi at Pitt Meadows secondary

Pi Day celebrated for the first time to change the culture of math at the school

Three people deemed heroes after rescuing another in fiery crash on B.C. highway

Two people taken to hospital following head-on collision near Port Alberni

VIDEO Giants grab sole possession of first

Langley-based team notches 5-1 win in Seattle

Ottawa won’t appeal Federal Court ruling on farmed salmon virus

Review of piscine orthoreovirus policy ongoing, says DFO

5 to start your day

Vancouver businessman charged in U.S. college exam scandal, real estate board calls for B-20 revisit and more

Liberals must let Wilson-Raybould come back to committee, opposition says

The committee meets Wednesday afternoon at the request of the Conservatives and NDP

Canadian Ethiopia embassy staff practised for disaster weeks before crash

Flight 302 plowed into the desert outside the capital city of Addis Ababa, killing all 157 passengers and crew on board

Garneau to update Canada’s position on Boeing 737 Max 8 as pressure mounts

The U.S.-based Boeing has said it has no reason to pull the popular aircraft from the skies

VIDEO: Check out the latest gadgets at the 2019 BC Tech Summit

Musical fruit, advanced vending machines and holographic assembly instructions on display

Most Read