Ridge goalie best West Coast player at ball hockey tourney in Czech Republic

Tristan Slavin was named West Coast Express tournament best player at the recent at the Plzen Challenge Cup in the Czech Republic.
Slavin, from Maple Ridge, had a 2.33 goals against average in three games.
The West Coast Express fell 3-2 to the under-20 Slovakian national team in the consolation final.
West Coast lost 2-0 to Ruzinov Bratislava of Slovakia in the quarter-finals.
The Express had finished third in pool play. Ruzinov is in first place in the Slovak Premier League.
West Coast tied the Slovaks 3-3 in its third game of the tournament.
The Express opened the tournament with a 2-0 loss to Swiss team SHC Belpa, then fell 4-1 to host HBC Plzen.
Corey Surbey of Maple Ridge also played for West Coast in the Plzen Cup, a men’s world ball hockey event featuring eight teams.