Ridge golfers help UBC win NAIA title

Two golfers from Maple Ridge helped the UBC Thunderbirds win their fifth National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics women’s golf championship Friday.

Cecile Kwon and Esther Lee, both Maple Ridge secondary graduates, competed for UBC.

Kwon is a second-year player, while Lee is a rookie.

Kwon made a key birdie on the 17th hole on the final day. She also birdied the Par-5 fifth.

At 23-over and 320 overall, Kwon, tied for 84th overall. She had rounds of 78, 82, and 83 before finishing off with a five-over 77.

Lee, in her NAIA national championship debut, tied for 18th overall.

Originally from Sao Paulo, Brazil, Lee shot an eight-over 296 (73-79-71-73) for the tournament. She got birdies on the Par-4 fourth and eighth holes, as well as on the Par-3 12th.

Other members of the team include Avril Li (fourth year), from Port Moody, Shania Remandaban (second year), from Coquitlam, and Kate Johnston (third year), from Ontario.

The Thunderbirds entered the final round with a five-stroke advantage over Keiser, and that was the margin between the teams at the end.

Li and Johnston led UBC with top-three finishes and spots on the all-tournament team.

The NAIA title is UBC’s ninth tournament win this season.

The Thunderbirds will go for win No. 10 at the Golf Canada Canadian University/College Championship May 28-31 in Komoka, Ont.

– with files from the NAIA