Ridge Jr. B Flames making additions

Jordan Kujala, Talon Duff and Kenyon Nyman have signed with the Flames. (Twitter)

It’s been a busy off-season for the Ridge Meadows Flames already.

Besides adding two new coaches, the local junior B hockey team recently signed four recruits, including three from the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association.

Forwards Jordan Kujala, Talon Duff and defenseman Kenyon Nyman have signed with the team for the 2019-20 season. Kujala had 22 points in 34 games for the Ridge midget A1 team last year, while his teammate Nyman amassed 27 points in 51 games. Duff had 32 points in 44 games with the Rustlers.

Carson Garneau, a defenseman who was captain of the Mission midget A1 team last year, has also signed with the team.

COMMITMENT: We are proud to announce that we have committed to 2002-born d-man Carson Garneau! Carson registered 33pts in 45 games this past season – 11G & 22A. He was the captain of Mission Midget A1 which came 2nd in the provincials. Welcome to the Flames Carson!

🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8lB1iSAjWW — Ridge Meadows Flames (@flamesjunior) May 16, 2019

He registered 33 points in 45 games this past season, including 11 goals, for Mission, which came second at the provincials.

COMMITMENTS: We are proud to announce that we have committed to 3 #RidgeKids ! F Jordan Kujala (02); D-man Kenyon Nyman (02); F Talon Duff (02). All were AP’s, 13 combined games, & played for Ridge Meadows Midget A1. Kujala 22pts/34GM; Nyman 27pts/51GM; Duff 32pts/44GM. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wwaVAeopQN — Ridge Meadows Flames (@flamesjunior) May 17, 2019

On the coaching side, Dave Griffith is joining the Flames. He is certified in High Performance 1 and a three-time winner of the RMMHA coach-of-the-year award. He has coached with six Ridge teams that qualified for the provincials and won a B.C. midget AAA title in 2008.

COACHING ANNOUNCEMENT: The Ridge Meadows Flames are proud to announce the addition of Dave Griffith to the coaching staff.

Welcome to the Flames Dave!

🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/OMYCLYGjUv — Ridge Meadows Flames (@flamesjunior) May 22, 2019

Also joining the coaching staff is Justin Georgeson, who played 222 games in the BCHL, registering 140 points before playing and coaching at UBC.

The Ridge Meadows Flames are proud to announce the addition of Justin Georgeson to the coaching staff. Justin played 222 games in the #BCHL for the @BCHLExpress & @AVBulldogs registering 140pts. He also played & coached for @UBCMHKY in the CIS!

Welcome Justin! #RidgeKid 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3lRzmF9EaK — Ridge Meadows Flames (@flamesjunior) May 15, 2019

The Flames will also be saying goodbye to their play-by-play announcer as Cole Mason has committed to calling games next season in the BCHL for the Surrey Eagles.

Congrats @cole_marton on moving up to the #BCHL ! We will miss your passion & dedication to our organization. You were in our opinion the best PxP announcer in the league. Our loss is definitely the @SurreyEagles gain. We look forward to seeing your future success! #MovingOnUp https://t.co/XTveI5gSXy — Ridge Meadows Flames (@flamesjunior) May 22, 2019



