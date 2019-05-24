Jordan Kujala, Talon Duff and Kenyon Nyman have signed with the Flames. (Twitter)

Ridge Jr. B Flames making additions

Four players sign, two coaches join mix.

It’s been a busy off-season for the Ridge Meadows Flames already.

Besides adding two new coaches, the local junior B hockey team recently signed four recruits, including three from the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association.

Forwards Jordan Kujala, Talon Duff and defenseman Kenyon Nyman have signed with the team for the 2019-20 season. Kujala had 22 points in 34 games for the Ridge midget A1 team last year, while his teammate Nyman amassed 27 points in 51 games. Duff had 32 points in 44 games with the Rustlers.

RELATED: Flames eliminated in five games.

Carson Garneau, a defenseman who was captain of the Mission midget A1 team last year, has also signed with the team.

He registered 33 points in 45 games this past season, including 11 goals, for Mission, which came second at the provincials.

On the coaching side, Dave Griffith is joining the Flames. He is certified in High Performance 1 and a three-time winner of the RMMHA coach-of-the-year award. He has coached with six Ridge teams that qualified for the provincials and won a B.C. midget AAA title in 2008.

Also joining the coaching staff is Justin Georgeson, who played 222 games in the BCHL, registering 140 points before playing and coaching at UBC.

The Flames will also be saying goodbye to their play-by-play announcer as Cole Mason has committed to calling games next season in the BCHL for the Surrey Eagles.

 


