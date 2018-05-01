Ridge kids stand out with Bullpen Baseball Academy

Matt Shanley, Evan Dugdale, Liam Sampson and Keegan Drinkle play for the Bullpen Baseball Academy, and were outstanding during a Spring Break tournament in Arizona. (Contributed)

Four boys from Maple Ridge – Keegan Drinkle, Evan Dugdale, Liam Sampson and Matt Shanley – played for the Bullpen Baseball Academy at the USSSA spring break under-11 AA tournament in Arizona, winning the gold with a 5-1 record.

These boys, alongside the other very talented boys on the team, were in tough from the beginning, playing against teams from California and Arizona, that had played many games prior to the tournament, while the Bullpen had not played a game together for over four months. They persevered with Shanley pitching in a mercy win, Dugdale winning top pitcher, Sampson posting two saves and Drinkle catching very well to capture the MVP.

The Bullpen Baseball Academy will be operating the new baseball academy at Garibaldi secondary starting in September.