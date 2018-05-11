Ridge Meadows ball hockey players make team BC

10 will play in nationals this summer

Team BC for this summer’s national tournament has been announced. (Contributed)

The Team B.C. ball hockey rosters for the under-17 and under-19 teams headed for nationals have been announced, and there is strong representation from the Ridge Meadows Minor Ball Hockey Association with 10 players on the two squads.

The U19 Team BC Express will include Marc Gautreau, Damien Richards, Marcus Kot and Matteo Petrelli.

The U17 Team BC Thunder will include Jake Vorlicek, Keegan Prophet, Tyler Slavin, Griffin Mahaffey, Cody Hogarth and Edward Riddell. The head coach is Jon Silcox and assistant Dave Weloy, who are also with the Ridge Meadows association.

They will represent the province at the Junior National Championships in Fredericton, NB, travelling from July 24 to 30.

“We had an amazing turnout of very talented players and after a month of tryouts and evaluations the scouting committee along with the coaching staff have selected the team,” said Gary Slavin the West Coast Minor Ball Hockey Association of BC national director.

The Team BC ball hockey program has been running since 2005.

• Ridge Meadows Minor Ball Hockey is hosting a pub night fundraiser on May 26 at the Breakaway Bar and Grill at Planet Ice, where patrons will get roast beef dinner and a drink for $25, and entertainment by local band Almost Famous. For information email kimelliot1983@gmail.com.

Previous story
Humboldt Broncos to return to ice for 2018-19 hockey season
Next story
Five Peaks run celebrates nature

Just Posted

Five Peaks run celebrates nature

Series runs through Golden Ears on Saturday

Coquitlam councillor has advice for Maple Ridge

Joint Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam task force addressing housing issues

Update: Lower Mainland cities reject motion to remove convicted councillors

Motion lost in 30-30 tie at LMLGA conference

ERT makes peaceful arrest in Maple Ridge

Air 1 helicopter also assisted.

City wants to grow number of garden suites in Maple Ridge

Pilot program will offer three types of backyard homes

How much should you spend on Mother’s Day gifts?

Canadian spend an average of $87 to $155 on their mom, a consumer survey suggests

Massive moth touches down on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo restaurant owner initially mistakes insect for a bird

Man, 19, in critical condition following reported home invasion in Abbotsford

Police arrived to incident Friday morning to find resident holding suspect on floor

Ridge Meadows ball hockey players make team BC

10 will play in nationals this summer

Touching photo of dog at Lower Mainland funeral goes viral

People from around the world have seen the image of Sadie saying goodbye to her best friend, Andy.

Canada’s best news photos of the year are on display on Vancouver Island

If you love photojournalism, or even a great photograph of any kind, this is a show for you

B.C. officials watching for impact of ‘extreme’ heat on floods

Temperatures are expected to rise close to 30 C in Southern Interior, threatening hasty snowmelt

Fraser Valley in wait-and-see mode for flood risk from freshet

River Forecast Centre predicts “bank full conditions” by next week

Canadian pot growers say byproduct a wasted opportunity for industry

Advocates say almost half of all growth is tossed into the compost bin

Most Read