Ridge Meadows ball hockey players make team BC

Team BC for this summer’s national tournament has been announced. (Contributed)

The Team B.C. ball hockey rosters for the under-17 and under-19 teams headed for nationals have been announced, and there is strong representation from the Ridge Meadows Minor Ball Hockey Association with 10 players on the two squads.

The U19 Team BC Express will include Marc Gautreau, Damien Richards, Marcus Kot and Matteo Petrelli.

The U17 Team BC Thunder will include Jake Vorlicek, Keegan Prophet, Tyler Slavin, Griffin Mahaffey, Cody Hogarth and Edward Riddell. The head coach is Jon Silcox and assistant Dave Weloy, who are also with the Ridge Meadows association.

They will represent the province at the Junior National Championships in Fredericton, NB, travelling from July 24 to 30.

“We had an amazing turnout of very talented players and after a month of tryouts and evaluations the scouting committee along with the coaching staff have selected the team,” said Gary Slavin the West Coast Minor Ball Hockey Association of BC national director.

The Team BC ball hockey program has been running since 2005.

• Ridge Meadows Minor Ball Hockey is hosting a pub night fundraiser on May 26 at the Breakaway Bar and Grill at Planet Ice, where patrons will get roast beef dinner and a drink for $25, and entertainment by local band Almost Famous. For information email kimelliot1983@gmail.com.