Ridge Meadows Baseball retires Larry Walker’s number

Ron Tuck presents a Ridge Meadows Royals #33 to Larry Walker Sr., as the local minor ball association retired Larry Walker Jr.’s number. (Special to The News)

Among the many accolades Larry Walker Junior has received during his illustrious baseball career, he can add having his number retired by Ridge Meadows Minor Baseball.

The association honoured their favourite son by presenting his retired jersey to their favourite dad.

“What better way to start our 2021 season than to retire the number, number 33, hall of famer Larry Walker Jr. – our very own,” said association executive member Ron Tuck in a short presentation that is captured online on the association social media page.

Larry Walker Sr., himself a great ball player of some local renown, and more recently a key umpire for minor ball, accepted the framed jersey, and the appreciation of the local association.

Later this summer, the younger Walker will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame at Cooperstown. The ceremony will take place on July 25, as the highlight of Hall of Fame weekend, which will run from July 23-26.

He will be joined by New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ted Simmons, and the late Marvin Miller, who headed the MLB Players Association.

Walker was an all-star for the Montreal Expos, Colorado Rockies, and Cardinals and touted as a five-tool player who did everything well on the baseball field. Over a 17-year career from 1989-2005, he won three batting titles, seven gold gloves in the outfield and was named to the all-star team in five seasons.

He won the 1997 National League MVP honours when he hit for a .366 average with a league leading 49 home runs and 130 RBIs.