Caleb Dobie leads a pack of racers. The Ridge Meadows BMX racer will be defending a national title. Lee Cejalvo Photography

Ridge Meadows BMX racers off to nationals

Pair were on the podium at provincials in Pitt Meadows last month

Two Maple Ridge riders are enjoying a great summer of BMX racing.

Thomas Haney secondary students Summer MacMullen and Caleb Dobie are both Cycling B.C. High Performance Team athletes.

MacMullen has grabbed wins in the Canada BMX National series races held in Kamloops, and then took second place for the 2019 UCI B.C. Championships, which were held locally at Ridge Meadows BMX on June 15.

Dobie had a successful weekend in Kamloops winning expert class both days, and won his seventh UCI B.C. Championship at Ridge Meadows BMX.

With their outstanding results at the B.C. Championship race, both have secured positions to attend the 2020 BMX World Championships to be held next May in Texas.

They have been selected as the two youngest members to travel with seven other riders of the Cycling B.C. High Performance Team to Toronto to compete in the UCI Canadian National. That event goes this Saturday on the Pan-Am BMX track.

READ ALSO: Pitt Meadows BMX star touring Europe

Dobie will be racing to retain the National title he earned in Quebec last year, and MacMullen will be competing in her third Canadian National race, and said she plans to stand atop the podium.

After this race, they will be traveling to Drummondville, Quebec where they will be racing in the Junior Development class of 14 to 16 year old riders in the Canada Cup series.

 


