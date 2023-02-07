PHOTOS: Ridge Meadows Burrards bring home two medals at U11 Lacrosse Provincials

The Ridge Meadows Burrards team in the white division beat the Coquitlam Adanacs 2-1 on Feb. 5, to win the bronze medal in the finals of the 2023 U11 Lacrosse Provincials. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The Ridge Meadows Burrards team in the white division beat the Coquitlam Adanacs 2-1 on Feb. 5, to win the bronze medal in the finals of the 2023 U11 Lacrosse Provincials. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The Ridge Meadows Burrards team in the white division beat the Coquitlam Adanacs 2-1 on Feb. 5, to win the bronze medal in the finals of the 2023 U11 Lacrosse Provincials. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The Ridge Meadows Burrards team in the white division beat the Coquitlam Adanacs 2-1 on Feb. 5, to win the bronze medal in the finals of the 2023 U11 Lacrosse Provincials. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The Ridge Meadows Burrards 1 team beat the Port Coquitlam Saints 14-2 on Feb. 4, eventually winning the silver medal in the finals of the U11 Lacrosse Provincials. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The Ridge Meadows Burrards 1 team beat the Port Coquitlam Saints 14-2 on Feb. 4, eventually winning the silver medal in the finals of the U11 Lacrosse Provincials. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The Ridge Meadows Burrards 1 team beat the Port Coquitlam Saints 14-2 on Feb. 4, eventually winning the silver medal in the finals of the U11 Lacrosse Provincials. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The Ridge Meadows Burrards 1 team beat the Port Coquitlam Saints 14-2 on Feb. 4, eventually winning the silver medal in the finals of the U11 Lacrosse Provincials. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The Ridge Meadows Burrards 1 team lost to the Langley Thunder 13-1 on Feb. 4 in the 2023 U11 Lacrosse Provincials. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The Ridge Meadows Burrards 1 team lost to the Langley Thunder 13-1 on Feb. 4 in the 2023 U11 Lacrosse Provincials. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The Ridge Meadows Burrards 1 team lost to the Langley Thunder 13-1 on Feb. 4 in the 2023 U11 Lacrosse Provincials. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The Ridge Meadows Burrards 1 team lost to the Langley Thunder 13-1 on Feb. 4 in the 2023 U11 Lacrosse Provincials. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

The BCLA Field Lacrosse U11 Provincial Tournament wrapped up last weekend in Maple Ridge, with two local teams coming away with medals.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge hosting U11 field lacrosse provincials

In the blue division, two Ridge Meadows Burrards teams battled it out with the competition, with the Ridge 1 team getting an early win in their 6-1 match against the Coquitlam Adanacs on Thursday, Feb. 2. They then followed this up with a 14-2 win over the Port Coquitlam Saints on Saturday.

The Ridge 2 team didn’t experience the same level of success, with their first game ending in a 13-1 loss against the Langley Thunder, which led to another loss, this time in a 5-3 match against the Delta Footmen.

Sunday’s matches opened up with a 14-4 win for the Ridge 1 team against Delta, which earned them a spot in the gold match finals against the Thunder.

Unfortunately, the Burrards were unable to secure the win, sliding into an 8-5 loss to Langley and coming away with the silver medal finish.

In the white division, the Ridge Meadows Burrards team got off to a hot start, securing a 6-3 win over the Saints on Thursday, followed by a 4-3 win against Delta on Friday.

Unfortunately, Saturday’s matchups didn’t fair so well, with the Burrards getting shut out in a 1-0 game against Coquitlam. They then proceeded to lose 5-1 to the Saints.

In the bronze medal game against Coquitlam, the Burrards were able to squeeze out a 2-1 win, giving them the podium finish that they were looking for.

Despite not getting the result they wanted, the Ridge 2 team did have something to celebrate, with one of its players – Ryder Davies – earning a Warrior Fair Play Award, which is given to one player on every team who works hard and plays with integrity.

For the Ridge 1 team, the award was given to Nicolas Heiland. And for the white division team, it was presented to Oliver Varga.