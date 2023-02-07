PHOTOS: Ridge Meadows Burrards bring home two medals at U11 Lacrosse Provincials

The BCLA Field Lacrosse U11 Provincial Tournament wrapped up last weekend in Maple Ridge, with two local teams coming away with medals.
In the blue division, two Ridge Meadows Burrards teams battled it out with the competition, with the Ridge 1 team getting an early win in their 6-1 match against the Coquitlam Adanacs on Thursday, Feb. 2. They then followed this up with a 14-2 win over the Port Coquitlam Saints on Saturday.
The Ridge 2 team didn’t experience the same level of success, with their first game ending in a 13-1 loss against the Langley Thunder, which led to another loss, this time in a 5-3 match against the Delta Footmen.
Sunday’s matches opened up with a 14-4 win for the Ridge 1 team against Delta, which earned them a spot in the gold match finals against the Thunder.
Unfortunately, the Burrards were unable to secure the win, sliding into an 8-5 loss to Langley and coming away with the silver medal finish.
In the white division, the Ridge Meadows Burrards team got off to a hot start, securing a 6-3 win over the Saints on Thursday, followed by a 4-3 win against Delta on Friday.
Unfortunately, Saturday’s matchups didn’t fair so well, with the Burrards getting shut out in a 1-0 game against Coquitlam. They then proceeded to lose 5-1 to the Saints.
In the bronze medal game against Coquitlam, the Burrards were able to squeeze out a 2-1 win, giving them the podium finish that they were looking for.
Despite not getting the result they wanted, the Ridge 2 team did have something to celebrate, with one of its players – Ryder Davies – earning a Warrior Fair Play Award, which is given to one player on every team who works hard and plays with integrity.
For the Ridge 1 team, the award was given to Nicolas Heiland. And for the white division team, it was presented to Oliver Varga.
