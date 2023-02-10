Ridge Meadows Burrards hosting women’s field lacrosse provincials

The provincial championships of BC women’s field lacrosse are happening Feb. 9-12 at Maple Ridge’s Telosky Stadium, and nearby Golden Ears Field.

They are hosted by the Ridge Meadows Minor Lacrosse Association, and feature both the U12 and U19 championships.

The action started on Thursday night. There are two Ridge Meadows teams in the U12 division, and Ridge 1 started with a 5-3 win over the Coquitlam Adanacs, while Ridge 2 beat the Burnaby Devils 5-4.

The two Ridge teams were scheduled to clash on Friday night at 6 p.m., then Ridge 2 was to take on the Port Coquitlam Saints at 8 p.m.

There are nine teams competing in the U12 division. The medal games will be played on Sunday at Golden Ears Field, starting with the Tier 2 bronze at 9 a.m., Tier 1 bronze at 11 a.m., Tier 2 gold at 1 p.m. and the Tier 1 Gold game at 3 p.m.

The U19 Burrards lost 13-6 to Surrey on Thursday, and their next games were scheduled for 9 p.m. on Friday evening, 1 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. on Sunday at Telosky Field. It’s a five-team event, and the bronze game will go at 4 p.m., and the championship at 6 p.m..

The full schedule and results are available at bclacrosse.com

