Ridge Meadows Burrards let local girls play free field lacrosse

The Ridge Meadows Burrards will be offering three free field lacrosse sessions in August at Telosky Field for local girls of all ages. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Coming off the success of their free box lacrosse sessions in March, the Ridge Meadows Burrards are now giving local girls a chance to experience field lacrosse for free as well.

These lacrosse sessions come at no cost to the participants and are meant to help encourage more girls to try their hand at Canada’s national summer sport.

The first of the three free events will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Telosky Field. This will be followed by two more events at Telosky Field as well on Aug. 19 and 20.

No equipment is required to play, with everything provided by the Ridge Meadows Minor Lacrosse Association. There is also no contact allowed during these events, so parents and kids don’t need to worry about injuries happening.

All three of the field lacrosse sessions will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and are open to girls of any age.

More information about the event is available by emailing info@rmburrards.com.