Ridge Meadows Burrards sought after in Junior A draft

Ridge Meadows Minor Lacrosse players were once again popular targets as the BC Junior A Lacrosse League teams held their annual draft on Saturday.

The first overall pick was Luke Neary of Saanich, to the Port Coquitlam Saints, then the rest of the first round was dominated by players from the Ridge Meadows Burrards Minor Lacrosse Association.

The Delta Islanders selected defenceman Blake Young (second overall), offence Scott Williams (fifth overall) and defender Jamison Thomson (eight overall).

The New Westminster Salmonbellies chose Ewen Patrick and Parker Sorenson third and fourth overall, respectively. The Saints also had the seventh pick in the first round, using it on Parker M’Lot.

The six-round draft was held at the Langley Events Centre, as the league’s eight teams selected graduating U17 players in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island whose minor lacrosse associations do not have a Junior program in their catchment area.

Maple Ridge has not been able to get an expansion Junior A franchise, has a Junior B team, and the top graduating minor lacrosse players from Ridge Meadows have been key targets.

The Burnaby Lakers, Coquitlam Adanacs Langley Thunder, Nanaimo Timbermen and Victoria Shamrocks did not have picks in the opening round, having traded them away last season.

Visit www.bcjall.com/2023-draft for more on the draft.

READ ALSO: Höglander scores twice, Silovs pitches a shutout in bounce-back 4-0 win for Abbotsford Canucks