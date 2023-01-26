(Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows Burrards sought after in Junior A draft

BCJALL teams target graduating Burrard players early and often

Ridge Meadows Minor Lacrosse players were once again popular targets as the BC Junior A Lacrosse League teams held their annual draft on Saturday.

The first overall pick was Luke Neary of Saanich, to the Port Coquitlam Saints, then the rest of the first round was dominated by players from the Ridge Meadows Burrards Minor Lacrosse Association.

The Delta Islanders selected defenceman Blake Young (second overall), offence Scott Williams (fifth overall) and defender Jamison Thomson (eight overall).

The New Westminster Salmonbellies chose Ewen Patrick and Parker Sorenson third and fourth overall, respectively. The Saints also had the seventh pick in the first round, using it on Parker M’Lot.

The six-round draft was held at the Langley Events Centre, as the league’s eight teams selected graduating U17 players in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island whose minor lacrosse associations do not have a Junior program in their catchment area.

Maple Ridge has not been able to get an expansion Junior A franchise, has a Junior B team, and the top graduating minor lacrosse players from Ridge Meadows have been key targets.

The Burnaby Lakers, Coquitlam Adanacs Langley Thunder, Nanaimo Timbermen and Victoria Shamrocks did not have picks in the opening round, having traded them away last season.

Visit www.bcjall.com/2023-draft for more on the draft.

READ ALSO: Höglander scores twice, Silovs pitches a shutout in bounce-back 4-0 win for Abbotsford Canucks

READ ALSO: THE MOJ: Canucks should be nothing but embarrassed in wake of coaching change

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsSports

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: What does championship weekend look like in the NFL?

Just Posted

Artista Pizzeria was named the sixth-highest-rated restaurant in Yelp’s list of the top 100 places to eat in Canada in 2023. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows restaurant declared 6th best place to eat in Canada in 2023

(Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Burrards sought after in Junior A draft

SD42 has assessed Alouette Elementary for asbestos, mould, air quality, water quality, and all custodial supplies and pest control supplies used at the school were reviewed. (Alouette Elementary photo)
UPDATE: Maple Ridge school given all-clear in air quality test

North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association is looking for volunteers. (The News files)
Volunteers needed for equine therapy at Maple Ridge riding association