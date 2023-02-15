Ridge Meadows Burrards take gold and bronze at Women’s Field Lacrosse Championships

The Ridge Meadows Burrards finished in third place at the 2023 BC Lacrosse Under-19 Women’s Field Lacrosse Provincial Championships, which were hosted in Maple Ridge from Feb. 9 to 12. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The Ridge Meadows Burrards finished in third place at the 2023 BC Lacrosse Under-19 Women’s Field Lacrosse Provincial Championships, which were hosted in Maple Ridge from Feb. 9 to 12. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The Ridge Meadows Burrards finished in third place at the 2023 BC Lacrosse Under-19 Women’s Field Lacrosse Provincial Championships, which were hosted in Maple Ridge from Feb. 9 to 12. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The Ridge Meadows Burrards finished in third place at the 2023 BC Lacrosse Under-19 Women’s Field Lacrosse Provincial Championships, which were hosted in Maple Ridge from Feb. 9 to 12. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The Ridge Meadows Burrards finished in third place at the 2023 BC Lacrosse Under-19 Women’s Field Lacrosse Provincial Championships, which were hosted in Maple Ridge from Feb. 9 to 12. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The Ridge Meadows Burrards finished in third place at the 2023 BC Lacrosse Under-19 Women’s Field Lacrosse Provincial Championships, which were hosted in Maple Ridge from Feb. 9 to 12. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The Ridge Meadows Burrards finished in third place at the 2023 BC Lacrosse Under-19 Women’s Field Lacrosse Provincial Championships, which were hosted in Maple Ridge from Feb. 9 to 12. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The Ridge Meadows Burrards finished in third place at the 2023 BC Lacrosse Under-19 Women’s Field Lacrosse Provincial Championships, which were hosted in Maple Ridge from Feb. 9 to 12. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The Ridge Meadows Burrards 1 team finished in first place at the 2023 BC Lacrosse Under-12 Tier 1 Women’s Field Lacrosse Provincial Championships, which were hosted in Maple Ridge from Feb. 9 to 12. (Dennis Windsor/Special to The News) The Ridge Meadows Burrards 1 team finished in first place at the 2023 BC Lacrosse Under-12 Tier 1 Women’s Field Lacrosse Provincial Championships, which were hosted in Maple Ridge from Feb. 9 to 12. (Dennis Windsor/Special to The News)

All three of the Ridge Meadows Burrards teams put on quite a show at last weekend’s 2023 U12 and U19 Women’s Field Lacrosse Championships held in Maple Ridge, with all of the local teams making it to the finals.

In the U12 Tier 1 and 2 championships, which featured two Ridge Meadows teams competing in the Tier 1 division, the Ridge 1 team started off on the right foot by getting a 5-3 win over the Coquitlam Adanacs on Feb. 9.

The following day, the Ridge 2 team followed in their footsteps by beating the Burnaby Devils 5-4.

This led to a matchup between the two Burrards teams, with Ridge 2 coming out on top in a 4-0 shutout.

Unfortunately, Ridge 2 was unable to keep their winning streak going, suffering a 7-4 loss at the hands of the Port Coquitlam Saints.

Ridge 1 cemented their position in the playoffs by getting a slim 6-5 win over the Saints on Saturday, followed by a 7-4 win against the New Westminster Salmonbellies.

Despite suffering a 4-3 loss against the Adanacs, Ridge 2 was still able to earn a spot in the Tier 1 bronze game on Sunday, where they faced Port Coquitlam and were unable to snag a bronze medal, losing the game 7-5.

But Ridge 1 was able to find their way to a medal, beating the Adanacs once again in a nailbiting 6-5 victory, earning them a gold medal finish.

In the U19 championships, the Burrards had a much more challenging start to the tournament, suffering a blowout 13-6 loss against the Surrey Warriors.

But they rebounded the following day by beating Coquitlam 14-5.

This back-and-forth pattern continued as they lost the following game against the Salmonbellies by a score of 12-8, but then defeated the Mid Island Lightning 14-6 in the next match.

Their 2-2 record was just enough to earn them a spot in the U19 bronze playoff game, where they faced the Adanacs and once again handily beat them, resulting in a 21-11 win that earned them a bronze medal.

At the end of the tournament, the Warrior Fair Play Awards were announced, which are given to one player on every team who works hard and plays with integrity.

For Ridge 1, that player was Londyn Armstrong, with Brooklyn Resig winning the award for Ridge 2. The U19 Burrards winner was Darya Saed.