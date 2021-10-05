Ridge Meadows Burrards teams place first, second, and third at annual tournament

West Coast Shootout tournament attracted more than 500 athletes from across the province

More than 60 games were played at Telosky Stadium and across the street at the field behind the Arthur Peake Centre. (Dennis Windsor/Special to The News)

Teams from across the province took part over the weekend in the West Coast Shootout Tournament.

Hundreds of players and their families came from as far away as Kamloops and Nanaimo for the annual tournament hosted by the Ridge Meadows Burrards.

However, this was the first time the tournament had been held in two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most of the 31 teams came from the Lower Mainland including Delta, Surrey, Langley, Mission, Chilliwack, Coquitlam, Burnaby, and Port Coquitlam.

About 524 athletes between 10- and 18-years-old took part, supporting the local economy in the process.

The tournament was such a success that Dylan Crooks, coach of the Chilliwack U13 team wrote a letter to Tyson Craiggs, president of the Ridge Meadows Burrards, thanking the organization and volunteers for putting on a tournament that went above and beyond.

“Making for an amazing, memorable lacrosse tournament,” Crooks wrote in the letter.

There were free giveaways for the children, raffles, a 50/50, doughnuts, and a skills competition.

“In these difficult times, you really did an amazing job bringing much needed smiles to hundreds of kids and families face(s),” added Crooks.

Tournament coordinator Jill Krop said it was nice to see businesses in the city also benefited from the tournament.

“I was at The Nut coffee shop this morning, right by the new Sammy J’s restaurant, and the owner said they had lacrosse parents as customers this weekend, and I heard Red Robin got lots of extra business too,” she said.

Results:

U11 Tier 1:

Ridge Meadows Burrards – Gold

Langley Thunder – Silver

Coquitlam Adanacs – Bronze

U11 Tier 2:

Nanaimo Raiders – Gold

Kamloops Rattlers – Silver

Ridge Meadows Burrards – Bronze

U13 Tier 1:

Langley Thunder – Gold

Coquitlam Adanacs -Silver

Ridge Meadows Burrards -Bronze

U13 Tier 2:

Chilliwack Hawks – Gold

Surrey Warriors – Silver

Ridge Meadows Burrards – Bronze

U15 Tier 1:

Ridge Meadows Burrards – Gold

Langley Thunder – Silver

Coquitlam Adanacs -Bronze

U15 Tier 2:

Mission Mud Dawgs – Gold

Delta Footmen – Silver

Kamloops Rattlers – Bronze

U18 Tier 2:

Burnaby Devils – Gold

Ridge Meadows Burrards – Silver

Valley Attack – Bronze

