Ridge Meadows Burrards teams win gold and silver at provincials

Ridge Meadows Burrards teams won silver and gold as the 2023 BC Lacrosse youth field provincials were held over the weekend in Surrey.

Under-13

The Burrards took gold in the U13 Tier 1 tournament, dominating the Langley Thunder 12-1 in the final.

They beat Pacific Rim 6-4, Mission/Valley 12-0, the New Westminster Salmonbellies 4-3, Juan de Fuca 8-3, and the Coquitlam Adanacs 9-1 en route to the final, but lost 4-1 to the Langley Thunder just before the championship game. Their 5-1 record left them in first place after the round-robin.

A Ridge U13 Tier 2 team started the tournament with a 6-2 win over Richmond/Vancouver, lost a close 7-6 contest to the Nanaimo Raiders, and then lost 17-8 to the Delta Footmen.

Tristan Windsor won the Ridge 1 team’s Warrior Fair Play Award, and for the Ridge 2 team the winner was Nolan Vakenti.

Under-18

In the U18 Tier 1 championship game, the Coquitlam Adanacs defeated the Burrards 16-5, and Ridge took home silver.

Riley MacDonald from the first team, and Miller Renaud from the Ridge 2 team were both named for Warrior Fair Play Awards.

Ridge 1 had three wins in the qualifying round: 14-8 over the Langley Thunder, 19-2 against the Port Coquitlam Saints, and 12-7 over New Westminster Salmonbellies. They also suffered a 10-7 loss to the eventual champion Adanacs, before meeting them in the final.

Ridge 2 suffered three losses in the qualifying round: 12-2 to Richmond/Vancouver, 12-7 to Mission/Valley, and 13-5 to the Adanacs 2.

Under-15

In the U15 division, Ridge had a 10-9 win over Richmond/Vancouver, but lost its other three games.

Riley Alexander was selected for a Warrior Fair Play Award for the Ridge U15 team.

On Friday, Feb. 24, the U15 women’s field lacrosse provincial championships being held in Burnaby will feature a two Ridge Meadows teams.

