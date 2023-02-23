Ridge Meadows Burrards teams win gold and silver at provincials

Ridge Meadows Burrards compete at the field lacrosse provincials. (Dennis Windsor/Special to The News)Ridge Meadows Burrards compete at the field lacrosse provincials. (Dennis Windsor/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Burrards teams won silver and gold as the 2023 BC Lacrosse youth field provincials were held over the weekend in Surrey.

Under-13

The Burrards took gold in the U13 Tier 1 tournament, dominating the Langley Thunder 12-1 in the final.

They beat Pacific Rim 6-4, Mission/Valley 12-0, the New Westminster Salmonbellies 4-3, Juan de Fuca 8-3, and the Coquitlam Adanacs 9-1 en route to the final, but lost 4-1 to the Langley Thunder just before the championship game. Their 5-1 record left them in first place after the round-robin.

A Ridge U13 Tier 2 team started the tournament with a 6-2 win over Richmond/Vancouver, lost a close 7-6 contest to the Nanaimo Raiders, and then lost 17-8 to the Delta Footmen.

Tristan Windsor won the Ridge 1 team’s Warrior Fair Play Award, and for the Ridge 2 team the winner was Nolan Vakenti.

Under-18

In the U18 Tier 1 championship game, the Coquitlam Adanacs defeated the Burrards 16-5, and Ridge took home silver.

Riley MacDonald from the first team, and Miller Renaud from the Ridge 2 team were both named for Warrior Fair Play Awards.

Ridge 1 had three wins in the qualifying round: 14-8 over the Langley Thunder, 19-2 against the Port Coquitlam Saints, and 12-7 over New Westminster Salmonbellies. They also suffered a 10-7 loss to the eventual champion Adanacs, before meeting them in the final.

Ridge 2 suffered three losses in the qualifying round: 12-2 to Richmond/Vancouver, 12-7 to Mission/Valley, and 13-5 to the Adanacs 2.

Under-15

In the U15 division, Ridge had a 10-9 win over Richmond/Vancouver, but lost its other three games.

Riley Alexander was selected for a Warrior Fair Play Award for the Ridge U15 team.

On Friday, Feb. 24, the U15 women’s field lacrosse provincial championships being held in Burnaby will feature a two Ridge Meadows teams.

