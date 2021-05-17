The Ridge Meadows Flames have announce an outstanding coaching staff for the coming season.

Ridge Meadows Flames add top local coaches to already impressive staff

Bobby Vermette and Brett Sonne announced as new assistants

The Ridge Meadows Flames have added Bobby Vermette and Brett Sonne as assistant captains for the coming season, adding to an already impressive coaching staff.

They will join a hockey brain trust that includes the recently recruited Brent Hughes, who played 357 games in the NHL and was also a pro coach in the minors. He was announced early this month as the man to take over from outgoing coach Bayne Ryshak.

READ ALSO: Former NHLer takes over as Ridge Meadows Flames head coach

Vermette was a 2006 RBC Cup Champion with the BCHL Burnaby Express, and spent nine years as an NHL scout with the Dallas Stars and Arizona Coyotes. He has coached minor hockey with the Ridge Meadows association, and NHL defenceman Brad Hunt mentions him as an influential coach in his development.

Brett Sonne also joins as an assistant coach. The former Calgary Hitmen player was a 2009 World Junior Champion with Team Canada, was drafted by the St. Louis Blues in the third round, and played in 271 AHL games. He spent the latter part of his hockey career, from 2013-14 until 2017-18 seeing Europe, as he played for numerous teams.

Mike Legg remains an assistant coach. He was a 1996 NCAA Champion with Michigan, was drafted by the New Jersey Devils, and is known as the original scorer of “The Michigan” lacrosse-style goal.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge coach Mike Legg scored the original lacrosse-style goal

Mack Skapski remains the goalie coach. He was drafted by the New York Rangers, has a 2-0 record in the NHL, and played five years of pro hockey in North America and Europe.

It adds up to a staff with outstanding credentials.

“There’s a wealth of hockey knowledge,” said GM Derek Bedard. “It’s definitely an advanced coaching staff.

“The kids are very excited about it.”

He said the team ownership deserves credit for bringing in the talent behind the bench.

The Flames also announced that Dave Griffith has been promoted to the management team as assistant general manager, and Britnie Cossette remains as the team athletic therapist.

